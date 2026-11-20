NSW tribunal dismisses discrimination claim by mother of All Saints College student, upholding school's right to enforce uniform policies despite religious arguments.

An intense legal dispute has concluded at All Saints Catholic College in Liverpool after the NSW Civil and Administrative Tribunal dismissed a claim of racial and religious discrimination lodged by a mother against the institution. The case centered on a dispute regarding the school's strict grooming requirements and the enforcement of its uniform code for a Year 8 male student.

Core Details of the Grooming Dispute

The controversy began when staff at All Saints Catholic College directed the student, identified in court documents as JBQ, to trim his hair to comply with institutional regulations. The college mandates that boys' hair must remain neat and cut strictly above the collar, a rule that JBQ reportedly violated during the period in late 2023. When the student refused to comply with the principal's initial order, the administration escalated the situation by excluding him from regular classroom instruction.

Also read MLA College Rebrands to University Centre Ahead of London Degree Launch

Instead of attending standard lessons, JBQ was directed to work from the Wellbeing Centre, a facility physically separated from his peers. During this exclusionary period, a teacher at the institution reportedly instructed the boy to wear a hat as a form of punishment while he was outside the school yard during recess and lunch breaks. The mother of the student, known in tribunal records as JBP, strongly objected to this separation, viewing it as punitive and harmful to her son's education and social development.

Stakeholder Positions and Religious Arguments

JBP initiated legal proceedings by taking the College to the NSW Civil and Administrative Tribunal, alleging that her son faced racial discrimination. She argued that JBQ, who is white with blonde curly hair and is a practising Catholic, was targeted because of his Italian heritage. JBP claimed that staff had caused her son harm by challenging his hairstyle and that the school had failed to enforce similar grooming standards against other students with comparable or more extreme hairstyles.

Advertisement

During a heated meeting with college staff, JBP raised specific religious comparisons to justify her son's appearance. She reportedly asked staff, Jesus had long hair so why couldn't JBQ? and noted that Italians traditionally have long hair, questioning why her son should be treated differently. JBQ himself believed it was important to adhere to certain aspects of the Bible, including teachings based on Leviticus which prohibits rounding off the hair on temples or maring the edges of the beard.

JBP attempted to submit secret recordings of conversations with school staff as evidence to support her claims of victimisation and discrimination. However, the tribunal refused to admit these recordings, determining that their collection breached NSW surveillance device laws because the staff members had not provided consent for the audio capture.

Real-World Impact and Final Tribunal Decision

The legal battle effectively ended when the tribunal handed down its judgment, stating there was no evidence that the college's grooming policy was enforced based on the student's race or religion. The tribunal determined that JBQ's hairstyle choice was a matter of personal preference rather than a mandatory requirement of his Catholic faith. Consequently, the application filed by JBP was dismissed, and the student remained enrolled at All Saints Catholic College.

A spokesperson for Sydney Catholic Schools confirmed that the institution applies its uniform and grooming requirements fairly and consistently across all student populations. The spokesperson emphasized that the NSW Civil and Administrative Tribunal found the actions taken by All Saints Catholic College Liverpool did not constitute unlawful discrimination or victimisation. This ruling reinforces the authority of private educational institutions to maintain specific grooming standards regardless of individual religious interpretations or ethnic backgrounds.

Advertisement

The case highlights the complex intersection of institutional policy, religious expression, and anti-discrimination laws in Australian schools. While JBP had lodged the complaint with Anti-Discrimination NSW, which referred the matter to the Tribunal in February 2025, the final legal determination favored the college's right to enforce its established rules. JBQ returned to regular classes after approximately three weeks, by which time his hair had been trimmed to meet the college's specifications.

This outcome serves as a precedent for how grooming disputes are handled within religious educational frameworks in New South Wales. It underscores that schools retain the discretion to define and enforce uniform codes, provided these policies are applied uniformly and not based on prohibited grounds of discrimination such as race or ethno-religious belief. The dismissal of the claim validates the college's approach to maintaining a standardized appearance for all male students enrolled in its programs.