Chorley Council announces a four-month closure of All Seasons Leisure Centre starting January 2027. Swimming lessons move to Brinscall for a major modernization project completing in April 2027.

Chorley Council has confirmed that All Seasons Leisure Centre in Chorley will temporarily close its aquatic facilities to residents for a significant renovation project scheduled to begin on January 1, 2027. The closure is designed to facilitate a comprehensive modernization programme that will upgrade the facility and enhance the overall customer experience for the local community for many years to come. During this period, the reception area, swimming pool, and surrounding wet-side changing village will be unavailable for public use as workers carry out extensive improvements to the infrastructure.

Modernization Projects and Facility Upgrades

The investment programme at All Seasons Leisure Centre involves a complete refurbishment of the reception area and the wet-side changing village, which are being redesigned to create a more modern, welcoming, and accessible environment for visitors. A key feature of this transformation is the installation of an exciting new splash zone within the pool area, accompanied by a full retiling of the poolside area to ensure durability and aesthetic appeal. Additionally, the centre will introduce a new Reformer Pilates studio, expanding the range of fitness classes available to residents and diversifying the leisure offerings at the site.

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While the aquatic and reception areas undergo these extensive changes, the gym and sports hall will remain open to the public, although a temporary entrance will be provided for customers to ensure safe and convenient access. The improvement programme is expected to last approximately fourteen weeks, with the centre scheduled to fully reopen to all activities in April 2027. Chorley Leisure has committed to working closely with customers throughout this closure period to accommodate as many swimming lessons, aquatic activities, and group exercise classes as possible at alternative venues.

Relocation of Swimming Lessons to Brinscall

Swimming lessons currently held at All Seasons Leisure Centre will relocate to Brinscall Swimming Pool for a duration of four months to allow for the major transformation works to proceed without interruption. An email sent to parents and guardians of children who attend the centre was drafted by the Aquatics team to inform them that the project is progressing and entering its final stage, which includes the aforementioned extensive upgrades. The correspondence assured families that the council is working hard to minimize disruption and maintain services wherever possible during the construction phase.

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The notification explained that to complete the works safely and efficiently, it is necessary to close the reception area, swimming pool, and surrounding facilities starting from January 1, 2027. The Aquatics team explicitly stated that swimming lessons will be relocated from All Seasons Leisure Centre to Brinscall Swimming Pool during this period to ensure that children can continue their aquatic education without significant delay. Customers will be contacted directly about any changes to swimming lessons, memberships, fitness classes, and other activities affected by the closure to ensure they are aware of the new schedules and locations.

Official Statements and Stakeholder Impact

Councillor Bev Murray emphasized the significance of the investment in All Seasons Leisure Centre, stating that the goal is to ensure the facility continues to provide high-quality amenities for residents for many years to come. She acknowledged that the temporary closure of some areas of the centre will cause inconvenience to the community but thanked customers for their patience while these vital improvements are carried out. Councillor Murray highlighted that the refurbishment will create a much-improved environment for visitors and expressed excitement about welcoming everyone back when the centre fully reopens in the spring of 2027.

The decision to relocate activities and close certain areas has been made to prioritize safety and efficiency during the refurbishment process, ensuring that the final result meets modern standards for leisure and fitness. The temporary arrangements at Brinscall Swimming Pool serve as a bridge to maintain continuity of service for those relying on the swimming lessons and aquatic classes. As the project moves into its final stages, the focus remains on delivering a transformed facility that offers enhanced accessibility, new recreational options like the splash pool, and upgraded fitness studios to better serve the needs of the Chorley population.