A comprehensive update on the latest royal news, including the visit of King Charles and Queen Camilla to Northern Ireland, Pippa Middleton's 9th wedding anniversary, and the Duke of Edinburgh's receptions and luncheon.

All the royal news from 20 and 21 May including King Charles and Queen Camilla 's visit to Northern Ireland and Pippa Middleton 's 9th wedding anniversary.

The Duke of Edinburgh will hold Receptions for young people who have achieved the Gold Standard in the D of E Award at Buckingham Palace and a Luncheon at St. James's Palace. Pippa Middleton and James Matthews celebrate their 9-year anniversary. A tense day for Prince William as it's the Europa League Final in Istanbul between Aston Villa and Freiburg.

King Charles and Queen Camilla are on a surprise trip to Northern Ireland – but details of their trip have been kept tightly under wraps. King Charles and Queen Camilla attended the State Opening of Parliament at the Palace of Westminster on Wednesday for the King's Speech. Queen Camilla hosts reception after partying with the Clooneys. British royals have gathered for the third garden party at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday 12 May and the photos are stunning.

The Queen and her former husband divorced in 1995, following which Camilla married her long-term love, King Charles, in 2005. King Charles might only recently be back from the United States, but the monarch is already hosting the first garden party of the year at Buckingham Palace. Queen Camilla was faced with a tricky decision while on royal tour in the US with her husband King Charles and it has come under scrutiny





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Royal News King Charles Queen Camilla Northern Ireland Pippa Middleton James Matthews Europa League Final State Opening Of Parliament Garden Party Divorce Royal Tour Decision

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