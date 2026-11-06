Allan Grimson Sentenced To 22 Years For 1990s Sexual Assaults

Former Royal Navy Petty Officer Allan Grimson receives 22 years for 1990s sexual assaults on recruits, extending his life sentence for two murders committed in Portsmouth.

Winchester Crown Court has sentenced Allan Grimson to an additional 22 years in prison for a series of sexual assaults committed during the 1990s, adding to the life sentence he already serves for two murders. The former Royal Navy Petty Officer, who is already serving time for killing Nicholas Wright and Sion Jenkins, was found guilty of abusing young naval recruits and a 14-year-old boy.

Grimeson, aged 67 and residing in Portsmouth, Hampshire, had been found guilty in July of these additional offenses. The court heard that the assaults occurred between February 1994 and November 1999, targeting vulnerable young men who came under his authority as an instructor at the Royal Navy Firefighting School on Horsea Island.

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Judge Warns Of Continued Public Danger

Judge Paul Dugdale explicitly stated that Allan Grimson remains a significant danger to the public, citing a psychological link between sexual violence and the urge to inflict serious harm. The judge noted that Grimson's past comments to police, where he suggested killing was preferable to sex, demonstrated a persistent risk that extends far beyond his initial murder convictions.

During the sentencing hearing, Judge Dugdale emphasized that the similarity between the murders and the recent sexual assault convictions reinforced his assessment of dangerousness under section 308 of the Sentencing Act. The court found that Grimson poses an underlying risk of serious harm to the general public that cannot be mitigated by time served.

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Details Of The 1990s Offences

The jury convicted Allan Grimson of raping and indecently assaulting a teenage naval rating, as well as indecent assault charges against three other male complainants. In addition to these physical assaults, the court found him guilty of taking indecent photographs of a 14-year-old victim, further detailing the predatory nature of his actions during that decade.

The offenses took place in the same flat in Portsmouth where Grimson later murdered Nicholas Wright and Sion Jenkins. The victims, apart from the 14-year-old, were young naval recruits participating in a course at the Royal Navy Firefighting School, where Grimson worked as an instructor. His position allowed him to exercise great authority over young males in their late teens, facilitating his access to them.

History Of Violence Against Sailors

Allan Grimson was originally jailed for life in 2001 for the murders of naval rating Nicholas Wright, aged 18, and Sion Jenkins, aged 20. The court heard that Grimson invited both young men to his flat and killed them with a baseball bat after they rejected his sexual advances. Their bodies were disposed of on two dates exactly one year apart in the 1990s.

Nicholas Wright from Leicester was killed between December 11, 1997, and December 17, 1999, while Sion Jenkins from Newbury, Berkshire, was killed between November 1, 1998, and December 18, 1999. Grimson had previously claimed that killing was better than sex and had smirked while awaiting sentence for the new convictions, showing no emotion in court.

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Parole Eligibility And Future Incarceration

Allan Grimson will not be eligible for parole until he has served 13 years of this new 22-year sentence, which will conclude just three months before his 80th birthday. The judge made it clear that he will remain in custody for life unless the Parole Board determines it is safe to release him on license, a threshold Grimson has not yet met.

Although Grimson was eligible for parole from 2023 and had been transferred to a category C prison, he was moved back to a category B prison after being charged with the new offenses. He had denied the latest charges, arguing that his trial was merely a tactic to prevent his release, but the convictions have solidified his long-term imprisonment.