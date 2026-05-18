A BBC Panorama documentary has revealed allegations of sexual assault and misconduct in Married At First Sight UK, raising serious concerns about welfare procedures on the reality series. Channel 4 and CPL have defended their welfare protocols as robust and comprehensive.

MARRIED At First Sight UK has been rocked by allegations of sexual assault and misconduct, a BBC Panorama documentary has revealed. The welfare procedures on the hit reality series have raised serious concerns and left vulnerable participants at risk of harm.

Channel 4 and CPL have stated that the welfare protocols are robust and comprehensive. The show's concept, for extreme commitment, forces couples to meet for the first time at the altar before diving straight into a lavish wedding reception and a high-pressure honeymoon. They then navigate living together while their relationships are scrutinised by fellow contestants and undergo intensive therapy sessions to fast-track emotional intimacy.

The social experiment ends with the final vow renewals, where the remaining couples must decide if their televised romance has a genuine future in the real world





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Reality TV Society Diversity Marriage Equality Diversity Social Experiment Intimate Therapy Risk Welfare Assault Misconduct Allegations Documentary Panorama

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