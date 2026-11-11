Allegations Surface Against David Walliams Over 2007 Sexual Assault Claims

Former TV star and bestselling author David Walliams faces new accusations of sexual assault against a 15‑year‑old girl in 2007, involving forced acts at his former London townhouse. Lawyers deny wrongdoing but the case reignites scrutiny over celebrity abuse.

David Walliams, a best‑selling author and television personality, is facing serious allegations of sexual assault that trace back to 2007. According to the claims, a teenager now known as Jade, who was 15 at the time, was lured to Supernova Heights - a five‑storey Victorian townhouse in Belsize Park, north London - by the actor and writer.

Reporters say the allegations, which include claims that Walliams forced a kiss, drew the girl's hand into his trousers, and coerced her to humiliate herself while he was visibly aroused, have been repeated across multiple news outlets. The saga began when Jade was contacted by Walliams on an online platform. After agreeing to meet at a Soho cafe for a coffee, she alleges that the comedian asked her if she had ever had sex and then forcefully kissed her.

Also read David Walliams Faces Sexual Misconduct Allegations From Former Labour Aide

Jade's Harrowing Account of Exploitation at Supernova Heights

She later reports that he invited her to his residence in an Aston Martin and, once inside, subjected her to a series of exploitative behaviours. Jade's testimony claims that after initially refusing to comply, Walliams "worked up his nerve" and repeatedly asked her to be physically intimate, putting her hand beneath his trousers and even pulling her top down to expose her breast.

"I didn't want to be touched in that way at all," she said, stating that she felt unsafe and uncomfortable. Walliams' lawyers have categorically denied the accusations, stating that there was never any grooming or sexual contact. They allege that the disputes are fabricated, and they have pursued legal actions to suppress coverage. Despite the denial, the allegations have resurfaced in the public domain as a part of a larger investigation into his conduct with multiple victims.

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A House of Notoriety: The Backdrop for Alleged Abuse

The house itself-once owned by Oasis frontman Noel Gallagher-has earned notoriety from the 1990s for extravagant parties and today stands as a backdrop for the unfolding case. The controversy has sparked a broader discussion about the responsibilities of public figures and the safeguards required to protect vulnerable young people from predatory exploitation. These developments come amid increasing scrutiny over whether prominent personalities may leverage their status to engage in abusive practices.

If the accusations are proven credible, they would constitute a serious breach of both legal and ethical standards. Meanwhile, as media outlets continue to report on the claims, the case underscores the importance of due process, the protection of minors, and the pivotal role of investigative journalism in holding high‑profile individuals accountable.