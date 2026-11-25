Allen Morgan's attempt to overturn his conviction for plotting his wife Carol's 1981 murder has been rejected by the Court of Appeal. The judge upheld the evidence against him.

Allen Morgan has lost his final legal bid to appeal his conviction for conspiring to murder his wife, Carol Morgan, forty-five years ago. The Court of Appeal in London dismissed his challenge on Wednesday, ensuring that the sentence of imprisonment remains in force for the man who orchestrated the killing to be with his lover.

Morgan, 73, was originally convicted two years ago by a jury for plotting the death of Carol Morgan. He had paid a hitman to kill his wife so he could start a new life with Margaret Spooner. The brutal attack took place at their convenience store in Linslade, Bedfordshire, on August 13, 1981.

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The 1981 Brutal Murder Details

Carol Morgan was found dead in the storeroom of the Food Fayre shop in Leighton Buzzard, Bedfordshire. She suffered multiple severe head wounds in what Detective Superintendent Brian Prickett described as the most brutal and sadistic injuries he had ever seen. The location of the body was in a pool of blood within the shop premises.

Investigators found that approximately £400 and a large quantity of cigarettes had been stolen from the store. Prosecution lawyers argued that these thefts were staged to make the death look like a robbery gone wrong. The stolen items likely served as part-payment for the hitman who carried out the physical act of murder.

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The original investigation identified a distinctive suspect with a piggy nose. This individual was seen in the area carrying two shopping bags stuffed with cash before driving away in a green Ford Cortina. Despite a national hunt for the vehicle and a photofit being issued, the actual killer was never identified due to a lack of evidence.

Morgan's Alibi and Public Relations Strategy

At the time of the murder, Allen Morgan presented a cast-iron alibi to the police. He claimed he had taken Carol's two young children, Dean and Jane, from her previous marriage out to the cinema. This explanation was highly suspicious because he had never taken the children anywhere on his own before that date.

Instead of being investigated thoroughly, Morgan launched a public relations offensive to protest his innocence. He complained in newspaper interviews that customers had deserted the business he continued to run. He publicly stated that he did not know how to hire a hitman, suggesting such ideas were only found in books.

Just one year after the murder, Morgan married Margaret Spooner. Their relationship had begun as a passionate but forbidden affair when they met during his grocery rounds for the shop. For four decades, he concealed the dark secret of his involvement in his first wife's death.

Court of Appeal Evidence Rejected

Lawyers for Allen Morgan argued that the jury should not have heard evidence from Janet Wheatley because it was inherently unreliable. Colin Aylott KC claimed that Mr Justice Spencer made a grave error by admitting this testimony during the 2024 criminal trial proceedings. They categorized the statement as hearsay that should have been excluded.

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Ms Wheatley provided a statement to police in 1983, describing a conversation she overheard in a pub around the time of the murder. She reported that a man bragged about doing a job in the area for 500 to 1,000 cigarettes and £500. She linked this man to the green Ford Cortina used by the unknown killer.

The defense argued that Ms Wheatley was skeptical of her own testimony and only provided the statement 15 months after the death. They noted she claimed she did not know about the murder until late 1982, which the defense called absurd given her family visits in Linslade. They also pointed out that police never questioned her husband, who was present during the overheard conversation.

Police Investigation and Current Status

Despite the lack of physical evidence against the hitman, Detective Superintendent Carl Foster led a cold case investigation in 2024. He stated that while the physical killer may never be known, the force was committed to securing evidence against the mastermind. The investigation focused on proving Allen Morgan's role in the conspiracy.

The use of Carol Morgan's life insurance money to pay off business debt further implicated Morgan in the plot. This financial motive, combined with the alibi contradictions and the witness testimony, formed the basis of the conviction. The jury found the evidence sufficient to prove he conspired to commit murder.

Allen Morgan was sentenced to spend what would likely be the rest of his life in jail. The Court of Appeal's rejection of his appeal means there are no further legal avenues open to him regarding this conviction. He remains imprisoned for a crime committed over four decades ago.