Allerton Hall Farmers and Craft Market Confirmed to Return in 2026

Liverpool City Council has announced the return of the popular Allerton Hall Farmers and Craft Market in 2026, following successful events in 2025. The market offers a wide range of local produce, crafts, and artisan goods.

Liverpool residents can look forward to the return of a beloved community event as the Allerton Hall Farmers and Craft Market has been officially confirmed to reappear in 2026.

This vibrant market, a staple of the local arts and agricultural scene, is held in the charming setting adjacent to Clarke Gardens, right outside the well-known Allerton Hall pub. It stands as one of Liverpool’s many thriving regular markets, joining the popular offerings at Lark Lane and in Woolton Village, providing opportunities for local artisans and producers to connect directly with the community.

The Allerton Hall Market typically features a diverse array of over twenty traders, showcasing a wide spectrum of goods. Shoppers can expect to find everything from beautiful plants to artisanal cheeses, delectable gluten-free options, freshly baked goods, unique artworks, and even products for their beloved pets. The confirmation of its 2026 return builds upon the market’s successful resurgence in 2025, which saw two well-attended events.

The first, a significant milestone, celebrated the market’s tenth appearance at Clarke Gardens on May 3rd, 2025. This event was followed by a second market later in the year, on August 30th, further solidifying its place as a cherished local tradition. The success of the Allerton Hall Market is a testament to the strong community spirit and the dedication of all involved.

Councillor Harry Doyle, the Cabinet Member for Culture, Health and Wellbeing, previously highlighted the importance of these markets, stating that their continued success demonstrates Liverpool’s strong support for local businesses. He emphasized the positive impact on the environment and the benefits for shoppers who enjoy browsing high-quality produce in a welcoming atmosphere.

Doyle specifically acknowledged the commitment of the traders, ward councillor Kimberley Berry, and the council’s markets team, as well as the loyal customers who contribute to the market’s unique and special character. The council’s commitment to fostering these local events is evident in their continued support and promotion.

While the precise date for the 2026 market is still to be announced, the Liverpool City Council website clearly states its return, describing it as a bi-monthly event offering a ‘full range of handmade craft and artisan products alongside favourites such as cheese, plants, chocolate and bakery lines. ’ This ensures that residents can anticipate another opportunity to support local businesses and enjoy the vibrant atmosphere of the market.

The location, 1 Springwood Ave, Allerton, Liverpool L25 7UN, remains consistent, providing a familiar and accessible venue for both traders and visitors. Beyond the Allerton Hall Market, Liverpool City Council has also confirmed dates for other popular farmers markets in the area. The Lark Lane Market will be held on Saturday, April 25th, from 9am to 3pm, and again on Saturday, May 23rd, from 9am to 2pm.

The Woolton Village Market is scheduled for Saturday, May 9th, from 9am to 2pm. These additional market dates provide further opportunities for residents to engage with local producers and enjoy the benefits of shopping locally. The variety of markets across Liverpool demonstrates the council’s dedication to supporting small businesses and creating vibrant community spaces.

The Allerton Hall Market, with its unique blend of crafts, produce, and community spirit, is a particularly valued asset, and its confirmed return in 2026 is welcome news for local residents. The council’s ongoing efforts to promote and support these markets contribute significantly to the city’s cultural vibrancy and economic well-being. The markets are not just places to shop; they are social hubs where people can connect, discover new products, and celebrate the best of what Liverpool has to offer.

The anticipation for the 2026 Allerton Hall Market is already building, promising another successful event that will further strengthen the bonds within the local community





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