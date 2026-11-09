Alliance for Clinical Trials in Oncology Advances Lung Cancer Research and Survival Rates

The Alliance for Clinical Trials in Oncology highlights critical lung cancer research advancements, including new immunotherapy trials and survivorship support programs during November 2026.

Lung cancer remains the leading cause of cancer-related deaths in the United States, yet recent medical milestones are significantly improving patient outcomes. Over the past two decades, five-year survival rates have nearly doubled, rising from 15% to 27% due to aggressive clinical research. This Lung Cancer Awareness Month, the Alliance for Clinical Trials in Oncology is spotlighting how its ongoing studies are advancing earlier detection, refining treatments, and enhancing the quality of life for survivors.

Current Lung Cancer Statistics and Risk Factors

The American Cancer Society projects about 230,000 new lung cancer diagnoses this year, carrying a lifetime risk of 1 in 19 for the general population. While smoking remains a major risk factor, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that up to 20% of cases occur in people who have smoked fewer than 100 cigarettes in their lifetime. These statistics underscore the urgent need for continued progress in prevention, early detection, and effective treatment strategies.

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Immunotherapy Trials Enhance Post-Surgery Care

Research led by Jacob Sands, MD, of the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute focuses on the phase III ALCHEMIST study. This trial investigates adding the immune-boosting drug pembrolizumab to regular chemotherapy for non-small cell lung cancer patients after surgery. Researchers are testing whether this combination provides the best chance of staying cancer-free for patients with stage IIA, IIB, IIIA or IIIB disease by helping the immune system fight off residual cancer cells.

Parallel efforts include the study led by Aaron Mansfield, MD, of the Mayo Clinic, which targets stage I to IIA sarcomatoid mesothelioma. This phase II research evaluates a combination of nivolumab and ipilimumab to shrink tumors and make subsequent surgeries more successful. The goal is to improve disease control by helping the immune system recognize and fight cancer cells before surgical intervention.

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Further advancements are being explored by Muhammad Furqan, MD, of the University of Oklahoma in a phase III trial evaluating atezolizumab for stage I non-small cell lung cancer. This study tests whether starting this immunotherapy immediately after surgery can prevent recurrence, offering a potential shift from standard monitoring to proactive biological intervention for high-risk patients.

Targeted Radiation Approaches Reduce Recurrence Risk

Study co-chairs David Kozono, MD, PhD, of Mass General Brigham Cancer Center, and Jeremy Brownstein, MD, of The Ohio State University are leading a phase II randomized trial on involved-station, intensity-modulated post-operative radiation therapy. This approach aims to reduce cancer return risk in patients who still have cancer cells in their lymph nodes after receiving chemotherapy and immunotherapy before surgery.

The I²-PORT trial compares standard post-surgical treatment alone with targeted radiation followed by standard care. Researchers are determining whether treating high-risk areas while sparing nearby healthy tissue can improve survival outcomes and reduce side effects for this specific patient group.

Survivorship Programs Support Rural Communities

Devon Noonan, PhD, MPH, FNP-BC, of Duke University School of Nursing leads Project Reach, a phase III trial addressing the unique challenges of cancer survivors in rural areas. This initiative evaluates a text-based smoking cessation program to help participants quit smoking and improve overall health through mobile-based support.

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Recognizing that smoking can negatively affect cancer outcomes and long-term health, researchers aim to determine if this accessible intervention effectively helps survivors quit. Through seven active clinical trials, the Alliance for Clinical Trials in Oncology is moving promising research forward, driven by the dedication of trial participants, clinicians, researchers, and patient representatives.