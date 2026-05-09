Alliance MLA John Blair's Private Member's Bill Proposes Banning Hunting with Dogs in Northern Ireland

The bill would make it an offence to ‘participate’ in hunting, which includes participation in ‘another activity’ during the course of which a dog hunts a wild mammal, and defines hunting as including searching. An offence can therefore be committed, even where no wild animal is found or even pursued. The impact on shooting will be severe; any land used for shooting will contain a variety of wild mammals, and so there will be a very high chance of ‘hunting offences’ being committed during a shoot. The exemptions cannot be used for food or sporting purposes, so it would be illegal to use a dog to find a rabbit to shoot for the pot. It would be illegal to rely on the exemption to protect gamebirds, which would also be affected, along with other rare wildlife, by Blair’s proposed ban on using terriers below ground to control foxes. Biodiversity would plummet. There are 53,000 firearms holders in Northern Ireland, and thousands more rural people upon whom this legislation would have a devastating impact. And all the while, the bill would do nothing for animal welfare. It is rural communities that would be hit the hardest by this, but the impact would be felt by almost anyone who owns a dog.

Once again, it would seem that certain politicians in Stormont have a completely warped sense of priorities. If you were to ask the average person in Northern Ireland what issues they think Stormont should be dealing with, the answers would probably be related to the issues that matter.

They would mention the cost-of-living crisis, spiralling energy bills, hospital waiting lists, or affordable food prices. What they would not be suggesting, we can all agree, is that people whose dogs chase squirrels should be prosecuted. And yet that is exactly what Alliance MLA John Blair’s most recent Private Member’s Bill proposes to do.

The dangerous and divisive bill is Blair’s latest attempt to ban hunting with dogs in Northern Ireland, and comes nearly five years after it was most recently rejected by the Northern Ireland Assembly. The proposed legislation risks criminalising anyone involved in any countryside activity if their dog chases a wild mammal.

It is difficult to consider Blair’s proposals as anything more than textbook virtue signalling from yet another politician who seems to have little understanding of rural communities and the countryside





BelfastLive / 🏆 16. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Stormont Northern Ireland Alliance MLA Private Member's Bill Banning Hunting With Dogs Rural Communities Countryside Farmers Gamekeepers Ramblers Shooting Wild Mammals Foxes Gamebirds Terriers Animal Welfare Cost-Of-Living Crisis Spiralling Energy Bills Hospital Waiting Lists Affordable Food Prices

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