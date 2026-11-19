Allwyn's Feel It All Live Draw kicks off the 2026 Las Vegas Grand Prix weekend, offering fans a chance to win a VIP trip to the 2027 Monaco GP.

Allwyn is set to ignite the 2026 Las Vegas Grand Prix weekend with its sensational Feel It All Live Draw, marking a unique entertainment milestone for Formula 1 fans arriving in Sin City. The event serves as a high-energy kickoff to the race weekend, coinciding with the arrival of the F1 circus at the famous The Strip circuit where Grand Prix cars are primed to compete at speeds reaching 200mph. This collaboration between the entertaining and gaming company Allwyn and the sport of Formula 1 aims to celebrate moments of anticipation, bringing a Hollywood flair to the desert streets.

The Feel It All Live Draw Mechanism

Thousands of fans attending the F1 East Harmon Fan Zone near Turns 1-3 of the Las Vegas circuit will participate in a massive interactive experience on Thursday night. Attendees arriving between 2:30pm and 8pm will receive an Allwyn LED ball, creating a sea of turquoise lighting across the venue as the event progresses. The core mechanism involves a countdown at 9pm hosted by Mario Lopez, where each LED ball is extinguished one by one until only one remains lit. The individual holding the final active LED ball at the end of the sequence will be declared the winner of the grand prize.

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Championship Context and Driver Stakes

The racing action on the track carries significant weight following the recent Mexican Grand Prix, where Kimi Antonelli made history by becoming the youngest ever drivers' world champion. With Mercedes having already wrapped up the constructors' title, the points permutations for the drivers are minimal, placing the immediate priority on taking glory on raceday. Previous contenders like Max Verstappen, who was the man to beat in Brazil, face a thrilling showdown in a circuit where anything can happen. The field also features American heroes like Cadillac, who look to continue their fight up the grid, while Rafael Camara continues his intense F1 baptism of fire on the challenging street circuit.

Grand Prize and Star Power

The ultimate prize for the winner of the Allwyn Feel It All Live Draw is a VIP trip to the 2027 Monaco Grand Prix, an event that embodies the excitement, thrills, and glamour of Formula 1. This comprehensive package includes Paddock Club tickets, business class flights, and accommodation in a luxury hotel, providing a true companion race experience to the Las Vegas event. Hollywood star Mario Lopez, known for his roles in Saved by the Bell and as a host of The X Factor, will preside over the countdown. Lopez emphasized the unique energy of Las Vegas, noting that bringing thousands of people together creates real-time visibility of human emotions ranging from hope and suspense to surprise and joy.

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Allwyn F1 2026 Sponsorship Initiatives

Allwyn and Formula 1 have joined forces for the 2026 season with multiple initiatives beyond the live draw, including sponsoring the formation lap and launching the Allwyn League. This free-to-play public prediction game operates on the F1 Predict platform, allowing fans to engage with the sport digitally. The partnership also continues the Formula 1 Allwyn Global Community Award programme, which spots community-focused initiatives across the world of F1. The 2026 winner is The Just One Project, a Southern Nevada organization dedicated to combating food insecurity and empowering local families, which has been awarded €100,000 in extra funding.

Impact on Fan Experience and Future Events

This massive engagement effort is backed by new research commissioned by Allwyn from a survey of 7,000 adults across five countries. The data revealed that 29% of adults feel emotionally deflated or trapped in repetitive routines, while 88% expressed a desire for increased opportunities for play in their everyday lives. Tatiana Jouanneau, Allwyn Group Chief Brand Officer, highlighted that play is about more than just the outcome, aiming to bring joy and excitement to the fans whether they win or lose. The Feel It All Live Draw serves as a testament to this philosophy, leveraging the entertainment capital of the world to create unforgettable memories for the global F1 community.