Ally Shapiro's Hamptons Home Invasion: Squatters Left a Disgusting Mess, Police Investigating

Ally Shapiro, the daughter of The Real Housewives of New York City alum Jill Zarin, shared a TikTok clip revealing that her family's Hamptons home was broken into by squatters who left a disgusting mess behind. The incident occurred when the family's property manager alerted them to a 'weird' situation going on, leading them to contact the Sag Harbor Police Department.

Ally Shapiro , the daughter of The Real Housewives of New York City alum Jill Zarin , says the family's Hamptons home was broken into by squatters who left a disgusting mess behind.

Shapiro, 33, explained the course of 'really creepy' events in a TikTok clip Tuesday, saying her family 'may have squatters that have been living in our house in the Hamptons.

' A property manager alerted the family to a 'weird' situation going on, leading them to contact the Sag Harbor Police Department, according to Shapiro. 'There were, like, bottles of wine everywhere, toothbrushes left in the bathroom,' Shapiro said of the conditions in the abode. 'Someone definitely slept in my mom's bed.

' Shapiro said that evidence people had been there included items such as 'wine bottles, alcohol, martini shaker, toothbrushes and toothpaste in all the bathrooms' that the family did not initially bring into the home. The Daily Mail has reached out to Shapiro and the Sag Harbor Police Department for further comment on the story.

Ally Shapiro, 33, the daughter of The Real Housewives of New York City alum Jill Zarin, 62, says the family's Hamptons home was broken into by squatters who left a disgusting mess behind. Pictured May 2023 Police requested surveillance footage from other homeowners in the area to help suss out the suspect, Shapiro said. She added, 'We're getting a Ring camera and footage from the neighbors, so if it was you, we're coming for you.

' Read More Jill Zarin's replacement REVEALED after racist Bad Bunny rant got her sacked from her TV comeback Shapiro said in a clip on the platform Wednesday that her family was unable to produce their own footage of the home because security cameras 'were found unplugged. ' The daughter of the Bravo star said she didn't think her family's home was randomly targeted.

'My gut feeling is that it's someone close to us - whether it's a neighbor or someone we know, I don't know,' Shapiro said. 'It's really weird that someone broke in and didn't steal anything and just slept in our beds. ' Gary Brody, who is dating Zarin, made a cameo in the initial clip, issuing a half-joking warning to the suspects.

'If it was you, don't come back,' Brody said, 'and remember after midnight it's a haunted house - if you come in here, it's dangerous. ' Shapiro said Wednesday that evidence left on the scene indicated that the break-in had been a recent occurrence. Ally said of the incident, 'Someone definitely slept in my mom's bed.

' Zarin has been seen on eight seasons of The Real Housewives of New York City spanning 2008 to 2020. The toothbrushes were wet; the sink was wet,' Shapiro said.

'So they had just been there, it's not like they were there a while ago and had left. 'They probably were there, planning on coming back, and then we surprised them by the house manager being home, and they had a frickin party. ' Shapiro made clear she was taking the incident very seriously. 'It's a huge invasion of privacy, it's very honestly unsettling, scary whatever,' she said.

'It's not funny at all, the police were called ... it's under investigation. ' Zarin has been seen on eight seasons of The Real Housewives of New York City spanning 2008 to 2020. She has also been featured on TV shows such as Below Deck, Celebrity Weakest Link and My Unorthodox Life





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Ally Shapiro Jill Zarin The Real Housewives Of New York City Hamptons Home Invasion Squatters Disgusting Mess Police Investigation Surveillance Footage Ring Camera Neighborhood Investigation

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