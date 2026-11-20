Alpine has parted ways with reserve driver Paul Aron ahead of the Las Vegas Grand Prix. Fred Vesti from Mercedes will take over the role for the remainder of the 2026 season.

Alpine Formula One Team has officially confirmed that it has agreed to part ways with reserve driver Paul Aron with immediate effect. This announcement comes just ahead of the Las Vegas Grand Prix, marking a significant personnel change for the French constructor ahead of the final stretch of the racing calendar.

Alpine Releases Paul Aron For New Opportunities

Alpine stated that Aron is being released from his duties as the F1 reserve driver in order to "pursue other racing opportunities." The 22-year-old Estonian driver has completed a total of nine Formula One practice session outings across the 2025 and 2026 seasons for Alpine and Audi. Despite these appearances, he has yet to make his full Grand Prix debut in the sport.

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With a full-time Formula One drive looking increasingly unlikely, Aron has been actively exploring his options elsewhere. Reports indicate that he was spotted making an appearance in the Formula E paddock this week, suggesting a potential shift away from top-tier single-seater racing. The team emphasized that the decision was mutual, allowing Aron to move forward with his career.

In an official statement, BWT Alpine Formula One Team confirmed that they and Paul Aron have mutually agreed to release him from his Reserve Driver and team duties. The organization extended its sincere thanks and appreciation to Aron for his efforts as the team's Reserve Driver over the last two years. The statement concluded by wishing him the very best for his future endeavors in motorsport.

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Fred Vesti Replaces Aron For 2026 Season

Alpine has immediately replaced Aron with Mercedes reserve driver Fred Vesti for the remainder of the 2026 season. This recruitment is facilitated by Alpine's engine partnership with Mercedes, which allows for a shared option agreement for driving services between the two entities. Vesti will step in for Pierre Gasly or Franco Colapinto in the event that either of them is unable to participate in a Formula One session due to injury or other commitments.

Alpine's statement clarified that for the remaining races of the 2026 season, the team has a shared option agreement in place with Mercedes for the driving services of Frederik Vesti. The arrangement ensures that Vesti is available to be called upon and fulfill the role as Reserve Driver should the need arise. This strategic move leverages the technical relationship between Alpine and Mercedes to secure experienced backup talent.

Vesti brings valuable experience to the Alpine garage, having already driven the Mercedes W17 at the Barcelona-Catalunya, Hungarian, and Mexico City Grands Prix. He has accumulated a total of seven Formula One practice outings so far in his career. His familiarity with the current machinery makes him a suitable candidate to support the Alpine drivers in their remaining championship efforts.

Implications For Alpine And The 2026 Championship

The change in reserve driver dynamics may have subtle implications for the team's preparation for the remaining races. Having a reserve driver who has already experienced the Mercedes W17 provides Alpine with a driver who is technically aligned with the power unit supplier. This continuity could be beneficial during any potential last-minute substitutions or data analysis sessions during race weekends.

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Pierre Gasly and Franco Colapinto will likely need to adjust to having a new backup in Vesti rather than Aron. While Aron had been with the team for two years, Vesti's specific experience with the Mercedes engine platform offers a different perspective. The team must integrate Vesti into their briefing schedules and operational workflows immediately to ensure readiness for the upcoming events.

This personnel shuffle highlights the fluid nature of reserve roles in Formula One, where driver availability and performance can lead to quick changes. Alpine's decision to bring in Vesti underscores their commitment to maintaining a high level of support for their race drivers. As the season winds down, the focus remains on maximizing points for the constructor in the final races of 2026.