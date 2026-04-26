Althorp's New Chatelaine: Professor Jarman on Portraits, Privacy, and a Legal Battle

Professor Cat Jarman, partner of Earl Spencer, discusses her reluctance to embrace the traditions of Althorp House, including having her portrait painted, and details her recent legal victory against Earl Spencer's former wife over the disclosure of private medical information.

Althorp House , steeped in history and adorned with portraits of generations past, presents a unique dynamic with the arrival of Professor Cat Jarman , the partner of Earl Spencer .

The house, boasting 92 rooms filled with artwork, including a prominent portrait of the late Princess Diana, evokes a strong sense of heritage. However, Professor Jarman, an archaeologist by trade, feels no compulsion to add her own portrait to the collection, finding the idea 'quirky but odd.

' This contrasts with Earl Spencer’s previous wife, Karen, whose portrait has since been removed from the house and whose initials were once woven into the staircase carpet, requiring it to be rewoven. The current situation is further complicated by a recent legal battle. Professor Jarman successfully sued Karen Spencer for disclosing her private medical information – a diagnosis of multiple sclerosis – to Earl Spencer, Althorp staff, and even her daughter’s school.

This disclosure occurred early in her relationship with Earl Spencer, when he was unaware of her condition. The revelation was particularly distressing for Professor Jarman, who had deliberately kept her diagnosis private to avoid potential bias in her professional life. The legal dispute, settled last week, stemmed from accusations that Professor Jarman was a 'homewrecker,' a claim she vehemently denies, stating both marriages were over before her relationship with Earl Spencer began.

The fallout from the disclosure extended to Professor Jarman’s ex-husband, Tom, who was falsely informed by Karen Spencer that she had proof of an affair. This led to further distress and the inadvertent revelation of Professor Jarman’s health condition. Professor Jarman expresses anger at the misuse of the legal system to spread damaging accusations and the difficulty of disproving such claims.

She emphasizes that the accusations were deeply hurtful and untrue, and that the entire ordeal has had a significant impact on her family. The resolution of the legal case marks a turning point, allowing all parties to move forward, but the experience has left a lasting mark and highlights the complexities of navigating personal relationships within the context of a historic estate and public scrutiny





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Althorp House Earl Spencer Cat Jarman Princess Diana Legal Dispute Multiple Sclerosis Privacy

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Prince Louis's Birthday Portraits Reveal Striking Resemblance to Prince WilliamNew photos and a video released for Prince Louis's eighth birthday highlight his remarkable likeness to his father, Prince William, at the same age, sparking comparisons among royal fans.

Read more »

Essex Police 'may have defamed' Allison Pearson in row over X postDaily Telegraph columnist Allison Pearson is bringing legal action against the Essex force.

Read more »

Professor calls for better support of retail workersEmmeline Taylor, a professor of criminology, is calling for better support after Sean Egan was sacked.

Read more »

'China's Nostradamus' issues chilling US-Iran war warning after two predictions come trueProfessor Xueqin Jiang, dubbed 'China's Nostradamus' made three geopolitical predictions in 2024 - two which have already come true and the third is deeply chilling

Read more »