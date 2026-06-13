Alton Towers Resort Brings Minecraft to Life with Exclusive Event

Alton Towers Resort is hosting a Minecraft-themed event called Minecraft Meet the Mobs, featuring baby mobs, character meet-and-greets, and interactive trails. The event is included with standard theme park admission and offers exclusive downloadable game rewards. Prebooked tickets start from £37, offering savings of up to 45% compared with on-the-gate prices. Merlin Passes are also available, starting from £16.99 per month, offering savings across Gold, Platinum, and monthly options.

Alton Towers Resort is bringing the world of Minecraft to life this summer with a brand-new themed event called Minecraft Meet the Mobs. The six-week pop-up runs from July 18 to August 18 2026 and will feature baby mobs, character meet-and-greets and interactive trails across the park.

The event is the first of its kind in the UK and is presented with a playful royal-style 'birth announcement' unveiling the arrival of baby mobs. Guests will be able to explore six themed scenes and spot characters including Creepers, Iron Golems and Chicken Jockeys alongside baby animals like pandas, goats and axolotls. Visitors can take part in a Mob trail where completing challenges unlocks a digital in-game reward.

Once guests have completed the Minecraft trail and collected all the required stamps, they will receive an exclusive downloadable game reward, only be available through this limited-time event. The experience is included with standard theme park admission, so you can enjoy the Minecraft activities alongside the resort's rides, attractions and entertainment. Prebooked tickets start from £37, offering savings of up to 45% compared with on-the-gate prices of around £68.

Alongside the new Minecraft experience, the event also includes themed snacks, merchandise and immersive photo opportunities designed to extend the gameplay feel into the real world. The resort says the idea is to mix real-life play with digital gaming in a way that families and younger Minecraft fans will enjoy.

Merlin Passes Save money with an Alton Towers Seasonal Pass The multi-visit pass is cheaper than a single day ticket on the gate, with the Gold membership starting from as little as £16.99 a month. From £16.99 per month Merlin/Alton Towers Buy here Howard Ebison, Vice President at Alton Towers Resort said: Minecraft is loved by families around the world, and this summer we're bringing that sense of play and discovery into our park.

'Minecraft Meet the Mobs' is set to delight our guests with interactive moments across the park, an opportunity to unlock exclusive in-game rewards, enjoy themed treats and plenty of surprises along the way. We are proud to offer this unique Minecraft event for our guests joining us over the summer, all within their price of admission to Alton Towers Resort.

At the same time, Merlin Entertainments has launched a summer sale on annual passes and memberships, offering savings across Gold, Platinum and monthly options. The timing means families heading to Alton Towers this summer can also reduce the cost of multiple visits across the wider Merlin attraction portfolio.

The discount cuts Gold passes to £16.99 per month or £189 annually, while Platinum drops to £20.99 monthly or £249 a year, with both offering unlimited entry to over 20 attractions including Alton Towers, Thorpe Park and LEGOLAND. With added perks like parking discounts and fast-track options, the deal is aimed at making repeat summer visits significantly cheaper than standard day tickets. Thrill seekers can find good deals across a wide range of attractions this summer.

Drayton Manor with it's Safari Park, hotel and more than 50 rides and attractions is currently offering four tickets for £99. Available to buy now, the deal ends on June 24 and the bundle must be booked online. For younger visitors, Paultons Park is offering a 2nd park day free when guests book an overnight stay. Home to Peppa Pig World, the theme park in Hampshire is a big hit with families.

Elsewhere at Wowcher, fun lovers can save 50% on tickets to Flamingo Land in North Yorkshire, stay and play packages from £26 per person at Gulliver's Warrington and £6 entry to Valley View Adventure Park in the Clyde Valley. Families who have already taken advantage of a Merlin Pass have shared their experiences on Trustpilot. One buyer called it 'Great value for money' adding: I've had so much enjoyment and value for money out of my pass.

Used it most weeks last year and intend to do the same this year. The booking system is super easy too. Another said: Best thing I ever did getting a gold pass. Saved over £1000 on day trips in 9 months.

I will 100% renew. A third added: We've been Merlin Annual Pass holders since 2018, and we absolutely love it! The pass has been amazing value for our family - we use it regularly and it's saved us so much money over the years. There's always something fun to do, from theme parks to attractions across the UK, and it never gets boring.

Some pass holders where less impressed however, with one three-star review noting: Paid for merlin gold passes and still had to pre book visits to Alton Towers and on more than one occasion there was no availability on line via Portal but when went on Towers Web site I could book visits if I pai





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Alton Towers Resort Minecraft Meet The Mobs Minecraft Event Exclusive Downloadable Game Rewards Merlin Passes Summer Sale Annual Passes Memberships

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