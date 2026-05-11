Aluminum Adjuvant Safety: Systematic Review

A comprehensive overview of human evidence on aluminum-adjuvanted vaccines and their potential long-term systemic effects, which did not support causal associations between adjuvanted vaccines and serious health outcomes. While rare local delayed-type hypersensitivity reactions occurred, the review supported the safety evidence base for aluminum adjuvants and their continued use in immunization programs.

A recent systematic review in the British Medical Journal critically appraised human evidence on potential health effects of aluminum-adjuvanted vaccines and serious health outcomes, providing evidence-based decision-making and public health communication support.

The review did not support causal associations between adjuvanted vaccines and chronic neurodevelopmental, respiratory, or autoimmune conditions. While rare local delayed-type hypersensitivity reactions occur in less than 1% of recipients, the findings support the safety evidence base for aluminum adjuvants and their continued use in immunization programs. The review examined outcomes including neurodevelopmental disorders, autoimmune conditions, chronic respiratory diseases, and local reactogenicity markers, such as persistent nodules and granulomas





NewsMedical / 🏆 19. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Systematic Review Vaccine Adjuvants Safety Evidence Base Long-Term Systemic Effects Local Reactogenicity Markers Persistent Nodules And Granulomas

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Leeds United told to expect Premier League safety celebrations at Tottenham HotspurThe pundits are giving West Ham no chance against Arsenal, which would ensure Leeds stay up

Read more »

Oil Market Runs Down Safety Cushion as Supply Shock WorsensGlobal oil inventories are plunging at record speed as strategic reserves and commercial stockpiles are drained to offset lost Middle East supply.

Read more »

Extra funding for critical road safety messages in Northern IrelandThe Department for Infrastructure in Northern Ireland has granted extra funding to re-enforce road safety messages amid the spike in road deaths this year. The funding is dedicated to campaigns with the aim of improving driver and motorcyclist safety.

Read more »

Illegal and Dangerous E-bikes Pose Safety ConcernsThe report highlights illegal and potentially dangerous e-Bikes, highlighting concerns over public safety, road safety and illegal use of crucial equipment such as helmets and cycle tests. It also covers the risk of explosive batteries and the problems posed by illegal modifications.

Read more »