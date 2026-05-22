Alvaro Arbeloa confirms departure from Real Madrid

Real Madrid head coach Alvaro Arbeloa has confirmed that he will leave the club at the end of the season, with Jose Mourinho set to be named as his replacement.

Real Madrid head coach Alvaro Arbeloa has confirmed that he will leave the club at the end of the season, with Jose Mourinho set to be named as his replacement.

Last updated on May 13, 2022, headlinesReal Madrid will finish the season as La Liga runners-up, without a major trophy for the second year in a row, having exited this season's Champions League against Bayern Munich in the quarter-finals. During a news conference before Real's final match of the season, at home to Athletic Bilbao on Saturday, Arbeloa stated that he would be departing rather than joining Mourinho's staff. Source: https://www.fcbarcelona.com





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Real Madrid Alvaro Arbeloa Departure Replacement Champions League La Liga

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