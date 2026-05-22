Alvaro Arbeloa confirms departure from Real Madrid, Jose Mourinho linked to return as coach

Alvaro Arbeloa, a former Real Madrid defender, has confirmed his departure from the club after only four months in charge of the first team. Jose Mourinho, who previously managed Madrid between 2010 and 2013, is linked to a return to the Bernabeu as the club begins preparations for a major rebuild ahead of next season.

Alvaro Arbeloa has confirmed his departure from Real Madrid after only four months in charge of the first team. The former defender thanked the club and players for their support as reports continue to link Jose Mourinho with a return to the Bernabeu.

The managerial change failed to deliver the desired trophies as Madrid fell short in both domestic and European competitions. Arbeloa reflected positively on his time at the club despite the disappointing results and thanked both the squad and the club hierarchy for their support. Instead of returning to his post at Madrid B or with the academy, he has opted to part ways after a long association with the club.

Arbeloa dismissed suggestions he could remain at the club under Mourinho, stating that he is not there to talk about possibilities. Los Blancos are now expected to move quickly to finalise Mourinho’s appointment as the club begins preparations for a major rebuild ahead of next season. Arbeloa's future remains unclear beyond Saturday's home game against Athletic Club





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Alvaro Arbeloa Real Madrid Departure Jose Mourinho Return Link Major Rebuild Next Season

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