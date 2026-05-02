Alysha Newman: Olympic Pole Vaulter Banned for 20 Months After Missed Drug Tests

Canadian pole vaulter Alysha Newman has been handed a 20-month ban from athletics after failing to adhere to anti-doping whereabouts rules. The AIU cited three missed tests and acknowledged her transition away from the sport in their decision.

Canadian pole vault er Alysha Newman has received a 20-month ban from all athletic competition due to a series of missed drug tests. The Athletics Integrity Unit ( AIU ) determined that Newman failed to comply with anti-doping whereabouts rules, missing three scheduled testing opportunities within a 12-month period.

These failures occurred on February 27th, August 17th, and August 2023, leading to the sanction. The AIU noted that while they believe Newman has effectively ended her athletic career, a formal retirement announcement would have been appropriate. The anti-doping whereabouts rules require athletes to regularly update their location information via a mobile application and designate a one-hour window each day where they are available for testing. Failing to meet these requirements constitutes a violation of anti-doping regulations.

During the final missed test in August 2023, Newman informed the doping control officer that she had to immediately depart for a television game show filming. Newman herself explained to the AIU that the missed tests coincided with a period of significant personal and professional upheaval, describing it as a time of increasing disorganization and overwhelming commitments.

The AIU acknowledged this context, stating that her decision to step away from athletics was a unique and exceptional factor that influenced their assessment of her level of fault, resulting in a ban shorter than the standard two years. The ban is set to expire in August 2027.

Newman gained widespread attention at the 2024 Paris Olympics, not only for winning a bronze medal and achieving a personal best of 4.85 meters but also for her celebratory twerking on the field. Prior to the ban, Newman had already begun diversifying her career, establishing a presence on OnlyFans, where she balances her life as a model and athlete.

She has openly discussed the challenges of navigating the pressures of being sexualized within the sport, stating that regardless of her attire, she was consistently subjected to unwanted attention. Her decision to join OnlyFans was driven by a desire to regain control over her image and how she presented herself. Newman previously expressed frustration with the perceived need to choose between athletics and modeling, asserting that she should be able to pursue both passions simultaneously.

She had dedicated years to her athletic career, pouring her heart and soul into the sport, but ultimately sought a path that allowed her to embrace all facets of her identity. The AIU’s decision reflects a nuanced understanding of Newman’s situation, acknowledging both the violation of anti-doping rules and the extenuating circumstances surrounding it





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