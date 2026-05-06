Alysha Newman Transitions to High Fashion Following Athletics Suspension

Former Olympic bronze medalist Alysha Newman has been invited to audition for the 2026 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show after receiving a 20-month ban from pole vaulting.

Canadian athlete Alysha Newman is making headlines once again, but this time the focus has shifted from the athletic arena to the glittering world of high fashion.

The 31-year-old pole vaulter, who recently secured a bronze medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics, has revealed that she has been invited to an in-person casting for the prestigious 2026 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. Newman shared the news via a TikTok video, showcasing an email from the iconic lingerie brand that confirms her invitation. This move comes at a pivotal moment in her life, as she navigates a complex transition from professional sports to a more commercial and image-driven career.

Her journey into the world of modeling is not entirely new, as she has previously collaborated with global sports giants such as Nike, blending her athletic prowess with her aesthetic appeal to create a unique personal brand. However, this new chapter begins under a cloud of controversy involving the Athletics Integrity Unit. Newman has been slapped with a 20-month suspension from competitive athletics after failing to comply with anti-doping whereabouts rules.

According to the regulations, athletes must provide accurate location data via a mobile application and designate a specific one-hour window daily where they can be tested without prior notice. Newman missed three such tests within a twelve-month window, leading to the disciplinary action. The details provided by the AIU indicate that during one of these failed visits, Newman informed officials that she needed to leave immediately to film a television game show.

While the AIU expressed satisfaction that she may have effectively ended her sporting career, they noted that she has yet to make a formal retirement announcement. Her suspension was slightly reduced from the standard two-year penalty because the unit accepted that her decision to step away from the sport was an exceptional factor in assessing her level of fault.

Beyond the track and the runway, Newman has carved out a significant presence in the digital space, specifically through her work on the subscription-based platform OnlyFans. This decision was not made lightly and was born from a desire to control her own narrative. Newman has spoken openly about how the nature of pole vaulting, particularly the attire required for the sport, led to her being sexualized by the public regardless of her professional achievements.

By launching her own content platform, she aimed to take the power back from the observers and monetize her image on her own terms. This blend of athletic success and provocative social media presence reached a fever pitch during the Paris Games, where she went viral for twerking in celebration of her bronze medal, a moment that further cemented her status as a crossover celebrity who refuses to be confined by traditional sporting expectations.

As she looks toward the future, Newman faces a crossroads. Her doping ban is set to expire in August of next year, leaving the door open for a potential return to pole vaulting if she chooses to pursue it.

However, the momentum of her modeling career and the success of her digital ventures suggest that her interests may have permanently shifted. The transition from an Olympian to a Victoria's Secret model represents a broader trend of modern athletes leveraging their fame and physical fitness to build diversified business empires.

Whether she returns to the vault or fully embraces the life of a professional model, Newman continues to challenge the boundaries of what it means to be a female athlete in the twenty-first century, balancing the rigors of elite sport with the demands of global celebrity and personal branding





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