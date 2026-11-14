Alzheimer's Treatments: Lord Cameron Urges Faster NHS Access After Mother's Death

Lord Cameron says his mother's Alzheimer's ordeal fuels his push for NHS access to drugs that slow progress by a third, licensed in 2024 but rejected for routine use.

Lord Cameron, the former Prime Minister, has revealed that his mother, Mary Cameron, pleaded with his sister Clare to end her life as Alzheimer's disease took hold. Lord Cameron, 60, told the Telegraph that his mother's suffering has driven his campaign for better access to innovative new treatments for Alzheimer's. He said the disease changed a woman he described as 'super bright' and strong in character.

Mary Cameron died last year at the age of 90, six years after her initial diagnosis. Her son says her decline shaped his public advocacy on dementia care and the cost of new medicines in the UK.

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How Alzheimer's Disease Changed Mary Cameron's Life

Mary Cameron, a magistrate for three decades, became increasingly forgetful and unsure where she was as her Alzheimer's disease progressed. Lord Cameron said he watched her move from a sharp, capable character into what he called a 'world of darkness'.

At her lowest point, Mary Cameron would appeal to her daughter Clare to end her life. Lord Cameron recalled that his sister replied that she did not want to go to prison for murdering their mother, even if she knew how to do it.

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The account offers a personal view of the emotional toll on families. Lord Cameron presents his mother's experience as the reason he believes families need faster access to effective medicines and sustained support.

Lord Cameron Calls for Faster NHS Access to Alzheimer's Drugs

Drugs capable of slowing Alzheimer's progress by a third were licensed in 2024, but they have been rejected for routine NHS use on cost-effectiveness grounds. Lord Cameron argues that patients are waiting for treatments that regulators have already approved.

Lord Cameron believes Andy Burnham is committed to addressing the dementia crisis, but he says the NHS must be pushed harder to make these treatments available. He framed the issue as one of urgency for families living with the disease.

Lord Cameron said: 'We are cracking this disease.' He used the statement to argue that scientific progress is real and that the remaining barrier is access within the health service rather than the science itself.

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Dementia Carers Together Appeal Reaches First Target

The Mail's appeal to give dementia carers vital support and information has passed its first target of £100,000 within a week. The result means almost 3,000 Dementia Carers Together courses, delivered in partnership with Alzheimer's Society and the Mail Force charity, can go ahead.

The appeal still needs a significant boost to fund a full national rollout. The campaign aims to give tens of thousands of struggling unpaid dementia carers emotional and practical support across the UK.

Readers can donate online, by text, by phone, or by cheque. Texts of £10, £20 or £30 can be sent to 70115 using the keywords CARER, LOVE or HEART, with network charges applying. Donors can call 0300 1234577, or send cheques payable to Mail Force Charity to Dementia Carers Together, 42 Phoenix Court, Hawkins Road, Colchester CO2 8JY. More information is available at dailymail.com/dementia.