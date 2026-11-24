Alzheimer Scotland partners with Daily Mail on Dementia Carers Together campaign to support unpaid carers as dementia claims rise to record levels in Scotland.

Alzheimer Scotland has announced a strategic partnership with the Daily Mail, through its Mail Force initiative, and the Alzheimer's Society to launch the Dementia Carers Together campaign. This collaboration aims to raise awareness and provide vital support for the thousands of unpaid carers across Scotland who are managing dementia care while balancing employment and personal health challenges. The organization emphasizes that without this unpaid workforce, the country's already strained health and social care system would be unable to function effectively.

Record Dementia Deaths Spark Urgent Action

The launch of this initiative follows the release of alarming new statistics from National Records of Scotland, which indicate that Alzheimer's disease and other dementias have become the leading cause of death in the country when cancers are analyzed by specific type. These conditions accounted for more than one in ten deaths in 2025, marking the highest number of dementia-related fatalities recorded since the year 2000. This significant rise in mortality rates has underscored the urgent need for comprehensive support systems for both patients and their families.

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Financial Toll on Unpaid Carers Explodes

The economic impact on those providing unpaid care is severe, with research conducted by Carers Scotland revealing that 49 per cent of surveyed unpaid carers across all caring circumstances had to reduce their working hours or leave paid employment entirely due to their responsibilities. This loss of income creates a dual burden, not only affecting current living standards but also diminishing pension contributions and severely compromising the long-term financial security of carers who often face unexpected physical and emotional exhaustion.

Carer Education Program Expands Scope

To address these growing challenges, the funds raised through the Dementia Carers Together campaign will help Alzheimer Scotland continue and expand its existing Carer Education programme nationwide. Developed with direct input from individuals with lived experience, this free programme offers practical guidance to help carers understand dementia progression, navigate complex health services, and maintain their own wellbeing. By bringing carers together for peer support, the programme allows participants to share experiences and gain valuable insights from others in similar situations.

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Support Gaps Identified in National Survey

Despite these educational efforts, significant gaps in care access remain a critical issue for many families. A recent Have Your Say engagement project led by people with lived experience through the Active Voice networks collected responses from 845 participants, revealing that 80 per cent reported support either reduced or failed to increase as dementia advanced. This lack of scalable support leaves carers taking on greater responsibilities as patient needs become more complex, often without the necessary additional help to prevent family breakdown.

Call for National Dementia Care Pathway Guarantees

Alzheimer Scotland is now calling for the implementation of national Dementia Care Pathway Guarantees to ensure consistent access to timely diagnosis, post-diagnostic support, and specialist community services regardless of location. The organization argues that protecting services such as day care, respite, and rehabilitation is essential to prevent crises and reduce pressure on the broader health system. While the Scottish Government has made longstanding commitments to improving dementia care, the charity stresses that political will and dedicated resources are required to eliminate postcode lotteries and fulfill these promises.