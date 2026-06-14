Amanda Bynes Continues Weight Loss Journey with Ozempic, Shows Off Slimmed-Down Figure

Amanda Bynes, 40, steps out in Hollywood showcasing her dramatic weight loss, crediting Ozempic for her transformation. The actress also shares plans for gold teeth and reflects on her progress.

Amanda Bynes , the former Nickelodeon star, continued to flaunt her dramatically slimmer figure during a recent outing in Hollywood . The 40-year-old actress, who has been open about her weight loss journey, was spotted picking up energy drinks from a convenience store on Friday.

Dressed in a simple white shirt and white pants to combat the warmer weather, she completed her look with comfortable sneakers and a large Chanel bag slung over her arm. Her platinum blonde hair was swept back from her face, falling in soft waves past her shoulders.

This sighting comes shortly after Bynes shared her latest cosmetic plans with fans, including having gold teeth installed to replace her veneers, citing that her current veneers tend to grey or turn yellow easily. In an Instagram video, she expressed excitement about the procedure, which will be done at a Beverly Hills dentist she trusts. Bynes has been gradually unveiling her physical transformation over the past year.

In June 2023, she announced her intention to start using Ozempic, a GLP-1 medication commonly prescribed for weight loss. At that time, she weighed 173 pounds and hoped to reach around 130 pounds. She documented her progress months later, revealing she had lost 20 pounds and was down to 163 pounds using the injection form of the drug. By November, she noted that the medication was working effectively, and she aimed to lose an additional 50 pounds.

Shortly before Christmas, she shared that she had lost 28 pounds total, weighing 152 pounds. A functional nutritionist commented in March that Bynes appeared to have lost around 40 pounds, likely weighing about 140 pounds, attributing her success to the weight loss drugs.

In addition to her weight loss, Bynes has pursued other cosmetic enhancements. Last August, she got lip fillers, showcasing her fuller lips in a short video clip. Her recent outings have been marked by a relaxed style, often wearing rompers or casual separates. On Tuesday, she was seen in a gray romper and duster coat with ankle-high UGG boots.

Despite the public attention, Bynes remains focused on her personal goals, including her desire to feel skinny and cute. She continues to share updates with her followers, maintaining a candid dialogue about her experiences with Ozempic. As she celebrated her 40th birthday on April 3, Bynes appears committed to her transformation journey, balancing health, aesthetics, and self-expression





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