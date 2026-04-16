Amanda Bynes Debuts Dramatic Dark Hair Transformation Amid Music Comeback

Actress Amanda Bynes stuns fans with a drastic new dark hair color and short bangs, revealed on Instagram, just days after releasing her new single Girlfriend and signing with a music distribution platform. The former child star continues to explore diverse creative outlets following her conservatorship.

Amanda Bynes has undergone a striking hair transformation , trading her signature bleach blonde locks for a sophisticated dark shade. The 40-year-old actress unveiled her new look in a series of videos shared on her Instagram Stories on Wednesday. The dramatic change features a sleek, short cut with blunt bangs, a stark contrast to the blonde tresses she was sporting just days prior.

In the clips, Bynes is seen enjoying time with friends in a car, showcasing her bold eyebrows, two nose rings, and a makeup look featuring black eyeliner and pink lip gloss. She was also photographed meticulously running her fingers through her dark hair with her distinctive long white acrylic nails. The fresh hair color is not the only recent development in Bynes's life; the former child star has also made a significant return to the music scene. This transformation comes hot on the heels of her new electronic song release, titled Girlfriend. Bynes had been teasing her musical comeback for some time, and on Saturday night, she officially announced the song's availability on Spotify and other streaming platforms. In a promotional video, she appeared with her freshly bleached blonde hair, accentuating her dark eyebrows and shimmering makeup, expressing her gratitude for the overwhelmingly positive reception to the single. The release of Girlfriend follows Bynes's recent signing with the distribution platform Create Music Group. The song itself is described as an engaging fusion of melodic rap and EDM-inspired production, boasting a catchy melody and a distinct West Coast vibe, designed for widespread appeal and repeated listening. Bynes had initially offered fans a preview of the track in late January, and subsequently confirmed a collaboration with Fenix Flexin on the song. This venture into music marks a new chapter for Bynes, who previously released a single titled Diamonds with her then-fiancé in 2021, shortly after her conservatorship ended. She also released a second single, Fairfax, in 2022. Beyond her music, Bynes has explored various creative avenues, including graduating from the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandscaping, launching a podcast that was unfortunately short-lived, displaying her art at a show, and joining the OnlyFans platform. The recent song release and dramatic hair change signal a vibrant period of artistic expression and personal reinvention for the actress, who continues to captivate audiences with her evolving presence





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