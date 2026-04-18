Amanda Bynes Debuts New Music and Striking New Look in Los Angeles

Former child star Amanda Bynes has resurfaced in Los Angeles after a busy week, releasing a new music single and showcasing a dramatic change in her appearance, including raven hair and a slimmer figure attributed partly to Ozempic.

Amanda Bynes was recently observed navigating Los Angeles on a Friday, attending to various errands, following a period of considerable public attention regarding her image. The 40-year-old former child star, who has transitioned into the music industry, unveiled a new single titled Girlfriend just five days prior, catching many fans by surprise.

The track, a collaboration with Zabba and Fenix Flexin, made its online debut shortly after news broke of her signing with the distribution platform Create Music Group. Following the song's release, Bynes was seen in Los Angeles, sporting a dramatic change in her hair color, trading her signature platinum blonde for a deep raven hue. Bynes, who disclosed in December that she had lost 28 pounds with the aid of Ozempic, was photographed on Friday showcasing her toned legs in navy shorts. Her attire was casual, consisting of a grey hoodie and UGG boots, with her newly colored hair styled swept back, drawing attention to her dyed blue eyebrows. Although the release of her new single was unannounced in terms of timing, Bynes had been hinting at the track to her fanbase for several months. A preview of the song was shared in January, and in February, she excitedly announced on social media, '@fenixflexinofficial is going to be on my song GIRLFRIEND ! straight fire!!!!!!!!!' In December, the She's the Man actress proudly informed her social media followers about her weight loss journey, stating she had weighed 180 pounds but had subsequently 'lost 28lbs on ozempic!' Accompanying a photograph of herself, she indicated her current weight was 'down to 152lbs,' adding a note of self-encouragement: 'I know I still look big but this photo is really inspiring to me!' She had initially announced her intention to begin using Ozempic in June of the previous year, amidst a surge in popularity for weight-loss injectables within the entertainment sphere. Bynes expressed her 'so excited' anticipation, revealing her hope to 'get down to like 130, which would be awesome so I look better in paparazzi pictures.' By November, she reported having 'lost 20 pounds so far,' expressing considerable enthusiasm and aiming to shed 'about 50 more pounds.' In communications with her fans via Instagram Stories, she specified her weight at that time as '163,' noting that she had initially experienced an 'actually shot up on the Ozempic pill, shot up to 180 from 173. So I was able to lose twenty pounds from 180 and now I'm down to 163 on the Ozempic injection.' Bynes, who is currently in a relationship with Zachary Khan, shared that the injectable medication was proving effective and that she was actively 'trying to lose more weight just to feel skinny and cute.' She further elaborated in 2024 that her struggles with depression had led to a 20-pound weight gain, and her ultimate personal goal was to achieve her teenage weight of 110 pounds. In addition to her weight management efforts, the Easy A actress underwent lip filler treatments in August of last year. In 2023, she confirmed having undergone surgical removal of excess skin from her eyelids, a procedure known as a blepharoplasty. Bynes described this eyelid surgery as 'one of the best things I could have ever done for my self-confidence.' Among the other recent significant modifications to her appearance, Bynes got a tattoo of the Roman numeral X on one of her fingers last May. This tattoo was a tribute to her 10-year anniversary of close friendship with a dear friend named Dylan, who received matching ink





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