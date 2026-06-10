Amanda Bynes' Dramatic Weight Loss Journey: From 180lbs to 110lbs Goal

Amanda Bynes has been open about her weight loss journey, revealing that she had lost around 40 pounds in November and had set her ultimate goal to get down to her teenage weight of 110 pounds. The former child star has made several drastic appearance changes in recent months, including swapping out her previously platinum locks for raven hair, although she has since decided to go back to blonde.

Amanda Bynes , 40, has revealed her successful Ozempic -fueled weight loss journey when she was spotted out and about in Los Angeles on Tuesday. The former child actress was pictured stopping by a 7-Eleven convenience store while wearing a slim gray romper that highlighted her newly slimmed-down figure.

Bynes had previously revealed that she had been able to shed 20 pounds in November after turning to weight-loss drugs for assistance, and she appeared to be even slimmer when she was spotted on Tuesday. The All That alumna highlighted her tattooed legs in the revealing outfit, which tightly hugged her midriff and was decorated with white lace trim at the neckline. Bynes opted to partially cover up the revealing romper with a duster in a matching shade of gray.

She completed her ultra-casual look with a pair of ankle-high Uggs, and she wore her long peroxide-blond hair down over her chest and back. Bynes could be seen checking in on her phone with a sleepy-eyed expression before she headed back to her car. She has been spotted on the town with her boyfriend Zachary Khan multiple times in recent months, but her latest sighting appears to have been during a solo trip.

Bynes has been open about her weight loss journey, revealing that she had lost around 40 pounds in November and had set her ultimate goal to get down to her teenage weight of 110 pounds. The former child star has made several drastic appearance changes in recent months, including swapping out her previously platinum locks for raven hair, although she has since decided to go back to blonde.

She has also announced plans to remove her veneers and replace them with gold teeth, which she claims are necessary because her current veneers turn gray or yellow easily. Bynes has been using Ozempic, a weight loss drug, to aid in her weight loss journey, and she has seen significant success with her efforts. The former All That star has been open about her struggles with depression, which she says caused her to gain weight.

She has stated that her ultimate goal is to return to her teenage weight of 110 pounds and feel more confident in her appearance. Bynes' latest sighting comes after a week of announcing her plans to replace her veneers with gold teeth, which she claims will give her a more unique and edgy look.

She has been spotted on the town with her boyfriend Zachary Khan multiple times in recent months, but her latest sighting appears to have been during a solo trip. Bynes has been open about her weight loss journey, revealing that she had lost around 40 pounds in November and had set her ultimate goal to get down to her teenage weight of 110 pounds.

The former child star has made several drastic appearance changes in recent months, including swapping out her previously platinum locks for raven hair, although she has since decided to go back to blonde. She has also announced plans to remove her veneers and replace them with gold teeth, which she claims are necessary because her current veneers turn gray or yellow easily.

Bynes has been using Ozempic, a weight loss drug, to aid in her weight loss journey, and she has seen significant success with her efforts. The former All That star has been open about her struggles with depression, which she says caused her to gain weight. She has stated that her ultimate goal is to return to her teenage weight of 110 pounds and feel more confident in her appearance





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Amanda Bynes Ozempic Weight Loss Dramatic Appearance Changes Gold Teeth Veneers

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