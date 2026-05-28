Amanda Bynes Embraces New Music Career and Bold Style After Weight Loss Journey

Amanda Bynes was spotted in Hollywood wearing pale pink micro shorts, highlighting her 40-pound weight loss. She also released a new single 'Girlfriend,' marking her return to music with a melodic rap and EDM blend.

Amanda Bynes made a public appearance in Hollywood on Wednesday, showcasing a bold fashion choice with pale pink micro shorts that resembled underwear. The 40-year-old former child star paired the revealing garment with a white hoodie and black combat boots, drawing attention as she visited a FedEx store near Hollywood Boulevard.

Carrying her phone and keys, she accessorized with a black Chanel purse and long, almond-shaped nude nails. The outfit highlighted her noticeable weight loss, a journey she has openly discussed on social media. In December, Bynes revealed she had lost 28 pounds using Ozempic, and a functional nutritionist estimates she has shed around 40 pounds total, now weighing approximately 140 pounds. Beyond her fashion statement, Bynes has been focusing on a return to music.

On April 9, she released a new single titled 'Girlfriend,' after teasing the project in January. The track, distributed through Create Music Group, credits Bynes as a writer and features collaborations with Zabba and Fenix Flexin. The song is described as a blend of melodic rap and EDM-inspired production, offering a catchy, high-replay record with a West Coast bounce. Its minimalist cover art features a snowy landscape with lavender skies.

Bynes promoted the release via Instagram, expressing gratitude for the positive response from her 675,000 followers. This latest ventures follows years of personal and professional challenges for the actress known for roles in 'She's the Man' and 'All That.

' Her music comeback marks a new chapter, emphasizing creative independence and a reconnection with her audience. The release strategy involved building anticipation through social media snippets and direct fan engagement, underscoring her determination to redefine her public image beyond her early Hollywood fame





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Amanda Bynes Weight Loss Ozempic New Music Girlfriend Hollywood

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