Amanda Bynes Releases New Single 'Girlfriend,' Marking Music Comeback

Amanda Bynes officially returns to music with the release of her new single, Girlfriend. The track, a collaboration with Zabba and Fenix Flexin, blends melodic rap with EDM influences, and is backed by Create Music Group. This follows her previous single releases and other creative ventures, including podcasting and art exhibitions.

Amanda Bynes has officially launched her comeback in the music industry with the release of her new single , Girlfriend . The song's debut comes just months after she hinted at a return to music, captivating fans who have long anticipated new projects from the celebrated actress. Bynes, who celebrated her birthday recently, promoted the single through her Instagram account over the weekend, garnering attention from her substantial following of 675,000 users. The accompanying video showcased a striking new look, featuring bleached blonde hair, bold dark eyebrows, and shimmering makeup, enhancing the anticipation for the new musical venture.

The former child star expressed her excitement and gratitude to her fans, acknowledging the overwhelmingly positive response the track has received so far. This release marks a significant step in Bynes's evolving career trajectory and her ongoing engagement with her audience. The release of Girlfriend is a direct result of Bynes' recent partnership with Create Music Group, a distribution platform, which underscores the strategic approach she is taking to her musical comeback.

The song itself, a collaboration, was created with the assistance of Zabba and Fenix Flexin, with Bynes credited as a writer on the project, demonstrating her creative involvement in the making of the song. Girlfriend is being described as a blend of melodic rap combined with EDM-inspired production, offering a catchy, upbeat track with a smooth, West Coast vibe. The song features a strong hook and is designed to create flirt-heavy energy. The minimalist cover art for the single presents a serene landscape photograph that features snow-covered trees and a lavender sky, offering a contrasting visual appeal to the music's energy.

Bynes had initially teased fans with a snippet of the song in late January, then confirmed Fenix Flexin's involvement via Instagram in February. Bynes's track record includes a previous single, Diamonds, released in 2021 with her then-fiancé Paul Michael, and another single titled Fairfax in 2022. She graduated from the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising in 2019 and later began podcasting, including a collaboration with a friend called Amanda Bynes & Paul Sieminski: The Podcast, which sadly ended after one episode. This creative journey is a testament to her diverse creative endeavors.

Following her hiatus from acting, Amanda Bynes has consistently sought creative avenues for self-expression, with the release of Girlfriend representing her latest endeavor. Beyond music, she has experimented with various creative outlets. Notably, she showcased her artwork at an exhibition in 2024 and joined OnlyFans in April 2025. This willingness to explore different creative domains demonstrates her ongoing ambition to develop new skills and stay connected with her fans. The excitement surrounding Girlfriend indicates that fans remain interested in Bynes's creative projects. The release of this single is important, serving as a reminder of her talent and her willingness to connect with her audience. As she navigates this latest chapter in her career, Bynes's ability to evolve and embrace new forms of creative expression has become a constant in her career.





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