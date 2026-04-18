Amanda Bynes Returns to Music and Debuts Striking New Look

Former child star Amanda Bynes has resurfaced with a surprise music release and a dramatic personal style transformation, showcasing her new raven hair and discussing her ongoing weight loss journey.

Amanda Bynes , the former child star who has successfully transitioned into the music industry, was recently observed running errands across Los Angeles, marking a period of notable public activity following several developments in her career and personal life.

Just five days prior to her sighting, Bynes delighted her fanbase by releasing a surprise new single titled Girlfriend. The track, a collaboration with artists Zabba and Fenix Flexin, made its online debut mere days after it was announced that Bynes had officially signed with the music distribution platform Create Music Group.

Following the release of her new music, Bynes appeared in Los Angeles, showcasing a dramatic transformation in her personal style: she had swapped her signature platinum blonde hair for a striking raven-black hue.

The 40-year-old entertainer, who has been candid about her recent weight loss journey utilizing Ozempic, was photographed on Friday sporting a slender figure in navy shorts. Her casual attire, consisting of a grey hoodie and UGG boots, complemented her refreshed look, with her newly dyed hair styled back to reveal her distinctive blue-dyed eyebrows.

While the release of her latest single was unexpected in terms of its timing, Bynes had been actively teasing the song to her followers for months. She shared a preview of the track in January and subsequently expressed her excitement in February, announcing on social media that Fenix Flexin would be featured on her song Girlfriend, describing it as straight fire.

In December, Bynes proudly shared on social media that she had lost 28 pounds, attributing her weight loss to Ozempic. She posted an image of herself, stating she had gone from 180 pounds to 152 pounds, and acknowledged that while she still felt large, the photograph was a significant source of inspiration for her.

Her decision to use Ozempic was initially announced last June, amidst a growing trend of weight loss injectables within the entertainment industry. At the time, Bynes expressed her enthusiasm for the treatment, stating her goal was to reach approximately 130 pounds, believing this would enhance her appearance in paparazzi photos. By November, she reported having lost 20 pounds, expressing excitement about her progress and her desire to lose an additional 50 pounds.

Speaking to her fans through her Instagram Stories, she detailed her weight fluctuations, noting she had reached 163 pounds. She explained that she had initially gained weight on the Ozempic pill, increasing from 173 to 180 pounds, but then managed to lose 20 pounds through the Ozempic injection, bringing her down to 163 pounds.

Bynes, who is currently in a relationship with Zachary Khan, confirmed that the injectable medication was proving effective and that she was continuing to pursue further weight loss with the aim of feeling exceptionally slim and attractive. She revealed in early 2024 that a period of depression had led to a 20-pound weight gain, and that her ultimate aspiration was to return to her teenage weight of 110 pounds.

Adding to her recent aesthetic adjustments, the Easy A actress underwent lip filler treatments last August and confirmed in 2023 that she had surgically removed excess skin from her eyelids. She described the eyelid surgery, a blepharoplasty, as one of the most positive decisions she had ever made for her self-confidence.

Among the array of recent personal changes Bynes has embraced is a tattoo she had applied last May; the Roman numeral X, inked on one of her fingers, serves as a tribute to her decade-long friendship with her close companion Dylan, who has a matching tattoo





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