Amanda Bynes Returns to Music with New Single 'Girlfriend'

Actress Amanda Bynes releases her latest single 'Girlfriend,' marking her return to music after a period of exploring other creative avenues. The track, described as a blend of melodic rap and EDM, is available on streaming platforms.

Amanda Bynes , the actress known for her roles in shows like *All That* and movies such as *She's the Man*, has unveiled her latest endeavor: a new single titled ' Girlfriend '. This marks a significant step back into the music scene for Bynes, who has been teasing a return for several months. The announcement was made via her Instagram account, where she shared a video promoting the track to her substantial following.

In the video, Bynes appeared with a fresh, bleached blonde hairstyle, accentuated by bold dark eyebrows and shimmering makeup, radiating a renewed confidence and artistic expression. She addressed her 675,000 followers, stating 'What's up, everybody? I just wanted to let you all know that Girlfriend is out now on Spotify and all the streaming platforms. Please listen. Thank you so much, I really appreciate it. I'm so glad you're all loving it. The response has been super positive so far.' This enthusiasm reflects the positive reception the song has garnered since its release. This new release follows her signing with the distribution platform Create Music Group, underscoring a strategic move to re-enter the music industry. The collaboration included assistance from Zabba and Fenix Flexin, with Bynes credited for her writing contributions on the song's YouTube link. The track’s cover art is minimalistic – a simple photo of a snowy landscape featuring powder-covered trees and a lavender sky, offering a stark contrast to the vibrancy of the music itself.\Following the single's release, Create Music Group characterized 'Girlfriend' as a blend of 'melodic rap with EDM-inspired production, creating a catchy, high-replay record with a smooth West Coast bounce.' The description went on to say, 'Built around a strong hook and confident, flirt-heavy energy, it's designed for repeat listens and wide playlist appeal.' The track was first previewed by Bynes in late January, offering fans a glimpse into what was to come. She subsequently announced Fenix Flexin's involvement, generating further excitement among her followers. The creation of 'Girlfriend' signifies more than just a return to music for Bynes; it represents her continued exploration of creative ventures, having previously expressed her intention to return to music in previous posts. Before going into the studio she told her followers, 'I wanted to make a quick post just to let you know I'm going back into the studio tomorrow to work on my song girlfriend.' She added, 'I'm so excited to see how it turns out and I really can't wait for you all to hear it as well.' Throughout her career, Bynes has consistently experimented with various creative avenues. \Beyond her acting and music endeavors, Bynes has pursued a diverse range of artistic interests. In 2019, she graduated from the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising. In 2021, she released a single titled 'Diamonds' with her then-fiancé Paul Michael, and she later released a longer version of the track, as well as a second single titled 'Fairfax' in 2022. She also ventured into podcasting, launching 'Amanda Bynes & Paul Sieminski: The Podcast' in 2023, though it was short-lived, with only one episode. In late 2024, the former actress displayed her work at an art show. In April 2025, she joined OnlyFans, showcasing her continuous efforts to engage with her audience in a variety of ways. Her current release, 'Girlfriend', builds on this foundation, reflecting her ongoing commitment to creative expression and her adaptability in the ever-evolving landscape of the entertainment industry. This multifaceted approach to her career demonstrates her commitment to exploring various artistic outlets and staying connected with her fans. The snowy landscape cover art of Girlfriend provides the perfect contrast to the energetic rap beat of the song





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