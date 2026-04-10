Amanda Bynes's Transformation: Weight Loss with Ozempic and a Music Comeback

Amanda Bynes has lost over 30 pounds using Ozempic and is preparing for her music comeback. The former Nickelodeon star's transformation is being closely watched, and her new music is highly anticipated. This article covers her weight loss journey, her music career, and her journey back into the spotlight after a decade away.

Amanda Bynes , the star known for her roles in What a Girl Wants and The Amanda Show, has reportedly undergone a significant transformation, shedding over 30 pounds with the assistance of the weight loss drug Ozempic . The actress, who recently celebrated her 40th birthday on April 3rd, was spotted in Los Angeles, sporting a noticeably slimmer physique. Her attire, a white camisole top and heart-patterned slacks, further accentuated her weight loss .

This recent sighting fuels the ongoing discussion around her health and upcoming music comeback. Last year, Bynes disclosed on social media that she had lost nearly 30 pounds after using Ozempic, a medication typically prescribed for type 2 diabetes but increasingly utilized in Hollywood for its weight-loss effects. In a December 2025 Instagram post, she shared a photo, expressing her excitement and acknowledging the progress she had made. Functional nutritionist Monica Partier has observed Bynes's weight loss, noting a continuous downward trend that suggests the medication is effectively working for her. Partier estimates an overall annual weight loss of 35 pounds and believes Bynes is now a size 4. Partier emphasized that the success of such medications varies greatly depending on the individual and the drug's suitability. The fact that Bynes appears healthy, with glowing skin and no excess skin around her arms or neck, suggests she is also adopting healthy eating habits and engaging in regular exercise to maintain her toned physique.\Bynes is preparing for her music comeback with the release of her new song Girlfriend on Apple Music and Spotify. This marks a significant return to the entertainment industry for Bynes, who has been away from the spotlight for several years. The song, a collaboration with rapper Fenix Flexin, is described as a blend of melodic rap with EDM-inspired production. According to a statement from her label, Create Music Group, Girlfriend offers a catchy, high-replay record with a smooth West Coast bounce, and built around a strong hook and confident, flirt-heavy energy designed for repeat listens and wide playlist appeal. Earlier in the week, Bynes provided a glimpse into her musical inspiration, mentioning EDM and rap influences. In 2022, she released a rap track Diamonds with her then-fiancé Paul Michael. Bynes has also been focused on various artistic ventures, including an art show and a clothing pop-up in 2024. In the past, she also joined OnlyFans, stating her intention to connect with her fans via direct messaging and clarifying that she would not be posting any explicit content.\Amanda Bynes's journey reflects her resilience in overcoming personal challenges, including addiction and mental health struggles, which led her to step away from acting over a decade ago. She successfully navigated a conservatorship that ended in 2022 after nearly nine years. Her comeback is drawing considerable attention, and it is a testament to her determination and creativity. Her upcoming music release signifies a new chapter in her career. Her fans are looking forward to new music from the star who has been away from the limelight for so long. The public is very much interested in knowing the star's new album and music





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