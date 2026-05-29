Amanda Bynes Steps Out for Coffee Run in Los Angeles

Amanda Bynes, 40, was spotted grabbing an iced coffee at Starbucks during a lowkey errand run in Los Angeles on Thursday. The She's The Man star has been flaunting her 40lb weight loss in recent months and has been sharing her progress on Ozempic, a weight loss medication, with her fans on Instagram.

Amanda Bynes , 40, put on a very cheeky display as she stepped out for a coffee run in Los Angeles on Thursday. The She's The Man star donned a pair of black bikini bottoms as well as a printed shirt and cream-colored jacket layered on top.

Bynes picked up an iced coffee before strolling down a sidewalk in the bustling city to head to her next destination. The former Nickelodeon star has recently been flaunting her weight loss and previously got candid with her fans about using a weight loss drug. Bynes has been sharing her progress on Ozempic, a weight loss medication, with her fans on Instagram.

In June of last year, she shared her plans to start taking the medication and expressed her excitement about the potential weight loss. She further added that the medication is 'working' for her and is 'trying to lose more weight just to feel skinny and cute.

' Bynes has reached a few milestones recently, including celebrating her 40th birthday on April 3 and dropping her new song Girlfriend. The actress also signed to the distribution platform Create Music Group and promoted her song on her Instagram account. When it came to bringing the song to life, Bynes told E! News that her inspiration was a lot of EDM as well as rap.

The label stated that the track 'blends melodic rap with EDM-inspired production, creating a catchy, high-replay record with a smooth West Coast bounce.

'Built around a strong hook and confident, flirt-heavy energy, it's designed for repeat listens and wide playlist appeal. ' Bynes' weight loss journey has been closely monitored by her fans, with many praising her for her progress. Functional nutritionist Monica Partier told the Daily Mail that the 'weight loss drugs are really working for her' and that it appears the medication has been 'a good fit' for her.

Partier also added that Bynes looks healthy with glowing skin, which suggests she is eating right, and is likely working out often to tighten up as she loses weight. Bynes has now lost 40lbs and likely weighs around 140lbs, according to Partier





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Amanda Bynes Ozempic Weight Loss Coffee Run Los Angeles She's The Man Nickelodeon Create Music Group Girlfriend EDM Rap

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