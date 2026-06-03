Amanda Bynes Steps Out in Bra and Sweatpants in Los Angeles, Opens Up About Gold Teeth and Ozempic Weight Loss Journey

Amanda Bynes, 40, was spotted in Los Angeles wearing only a bra under a hoodie while out with boyfriend Zachary Khan. The former Nickelodeon star recently revealed plans to get gold teeth and has been documenting her weight loss using Ozempic, losing over 40 pounds.

Amanda Bynes , the former Nickelodeon star known for her roles in The Amanda Show and What a Girl Wants, was spotted in Los Angeles on Tuesday wearing only a black bra under a light blue hoodie, which she later draped over her shoulders.

The 40-year-old actress paired the top with lavender sweatpants and carried a gray-checkered bag over her right arm, with red-rimmed sunglasses in hand. Her platinum blonde hair was combed back from her face and fell naturally past her shoulders. Bynes was accompanied by her boyfriend Zachary Khan, who has been described as a level-headed influence in her life, bringing her some stability according to sources close to the couple.

They enjoyed a leisurely stroll through a neighborhood, basking in the warm afternoon sunshine together. Bynes has been making headlines recently for her drastic appearance changes. Earlier this week, she took to Instagram stories to announce that she is replacing her veneers with gold teeth. In a video, she explained that her current veneers turn grey or yellow easily due to the material, and she is excited to visit a trusted dentist in Beverly Hills for the procedure.

She added a colorful text overlay reading Standing on business and a menorah emoji, referencing her Jewish heritage. This comes after Bynes has been openly documenting her weight loss journey using Ozempic, a GLP-1 medication. In June of last year, she shared her plans to start Ozempic, hoping to drop from 173 pounds to 130. By November, she reported losing 20 pounds, and later revealed she was down to 152 pounds after losing 28 pounds on the drug.

In March, functional nutritionist Monica Partier estimated that Bynes had lost 40 pounds and likely weighed around 140 pounds. Bynes has expressed excitement about the progress, stating that the medication is working and she wants to lose more weight to feel skinny and cute. Bynes relationship with Zachary Khan has been a stabilizing force in her life.

The couple has been seen on multiple outings this year, including a Valentine's Day tribute where Bynes declared love u zachary in a caption. In April, they shared rare public displays of affection. Bynes also celebrated her 40th birthday on April 3 and soon after released a new song titled Girlfriend. Despite her public struggles and conservatorship that ended in 2022, Bynes appears to be embracing a new chapter focused on health, love, and self-expression.

Her bold fashion choices and candid updates on social media continue to keep her in the spotlight, as fans watch her navigate her journey with openness and resilience





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