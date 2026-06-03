Amanda Bynes to Get Gold Teeth as Part of Ongoing Transformation

Amanda Bynes has announced that she is undergoing a dental procedure to replace her veneers with gold teeth. The actress has been making significant changes to her appearance in recent months, including a 28lb weight loss and changes to her hair and eyebrows.

Amanda Bynes has announced that she is having a set of gold teeth installed to replace her veneers. The 40-year-old actress has been undergoing significant changes to her appearance in recent months, including a 28lb weight loss with the assistance of Ozempic .

In April, she swapped out her platinum locks for raven hair, but has since decided to go back to blonde. She has also changed her eyebrows, which had been dyed various dark colors for years before she turned them a natural shade of light brown and then made them black again. Bynes explained that she is undergoing the procedure to replace her veneers because they grey or turn yellow easily due to the material they are made of.

She is undergoing the procedure at a dentist in Beverly Hills that she knows and trusts. Bynes has been open about her weight loss journey, having previously revealed that she had lost 28lbs on Ozempic and had a goal to get down to 130lbs. She has also spoken about how depression caused her to gain 20lbs and how her ultimate goal is to return to her teenage weight of 110lbs.

Bynes has also made other changes to her appearance, including getting lip fillers installed last August and having excess skin surgically removed from her eyelids in 2023. She has also gotten a tattoo of the Roman numeral X on one of her fingers to honor her 10-year 'best friend anniversary' with her close pal Dylan





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Amanda Bynes Gold Teeth Ozempic Weight Loss Dental Procedure

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