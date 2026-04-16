Amanda Bynes Unveils Dramatic Dark Hair Makeover Amid Music Comeback

Actress Amanda Bynes has surprised fans with a drastic hair transformation, ditching her blonde locks for a dark new look, coinciding with the release of her new song Girlfriend. The star shared her latest style and music news on Instagram.

Amanda Bynes has debuted a striking new hair color, trading in her signature bleach blonde for a bold, dark shade. The 40-year-old actress shared her dramatic transformation in two videos posted to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday. In the clips, Bynes is seen with short, blunt bangs and a noticeably darker hue to her hair, a stark contrast to the blonde she was sporting just days prior.

She was captured in a car with friends, showcasing her new look which also featured prominent brows and two nose rings, alongside black eyeliner and pink lip gloss. Her long white acrylic nails were also visible as she ran her fingers through her newly colored hair. This significant change in appearance arrives on the heels of Bynes' recent return to music. Over the weekend, she released a new electronic song titled Girlfriend, after teasing her comeback to the music scene. Bynes used her Instagram account to promote the single, appearing in a video with her then-current bleached blonde hair, defined dark eyebrows, and shimmery makeup. Addressing her 675,000 followers, she announced the song's availability on Spotify and other streaming platforms, expressing gratitude for the overwhelmingly positive initial response. The release of Girlfriend follows Bynes' recent signing with the distribution platform Create Music Group. The song, produced with the help of Zabba and Fenix Flexin, credits Bynes as a writer. Create Music Group described Girlfriend as a fusion of melodic rap and EDM-inspired production, aiming for a catchy, replayable track with a smooth West Coast vibe, featuring a strong hook and confident, flirtatious energy designed for broad playlist appeal. Bynes had previously given fans a preview of the track in late January and later confirmed Fenix Flexin's collaboration on the song. She had also expressed her excitement about returning to the studio to work on Girlfriend, eagerly anticipating its release and her fans' reception. This marks Bynes' latest venture into music following her exit from conservatorship. In 2021, she released a single titled Diamonds with her then-fiancé Paul Michael. This was followed by her rap debut with a 58-second song, and later a longer version and a second single, Fairfax, in 2022. Beyond her music endeavors, Bynes has explored other creative avenues. She graduated from the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising in 2019 and ventured into podcasting with the launch of Amanda Bynes & Paul Sieminski: The Podcast in 2023, though it concluded after a single episode. In late 2024, she participated in an art show, and in April 2025, she joined the adult content platform OnlyFans. Her weight loss journey, aided by the drug Ozempic, where she has reportedly lost over 30 pounds, has also been a topic of discussion in recent times, underscoring her evolving public persona and diverse interests as she continues to engage with her audience through various platforms and creative projects





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