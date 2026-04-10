Amanda Bynes' Weight Loss Transformation Fuels Music Comeback

Amanda Bynes is making a comeback in the music industry while undergoing a significant weight loss transformation, reportedly due to the use of the weight loss drug Ozempic. The actress, known for her roles on Nickelodeon, has shed more than 30 pounds and is preparing for the release of her new single 'Girlfriend.' This comeback marks a new chapter in Bynes's life, as she balances her health journey with her artistic endeavors.

Amanda Bynes , the former Nickelodeon star, has noticeably lost weight and is preparing for her music comeback . The actress, who recently turned 40, has reportedly lost more than 30 pounds, attributed to the use of the weight loss drug Ozempic . This significant weight loss has been evident in recent public appearances, with Bynes seen sporting a slimmer figure while out in Los Angeles.

She was spotted picking up an iced coffee at Starbucks, wearing a white camisole top and heart-patterned slacks, outfits that highlighted her transformation. Functional nutritionist Monica Partier commented on Bynes's progress, noting her continuous weight loss and estimating an overall annual loss of around 35 pounds, suggesting she may be a size 4. Partier also highlighted that Bynes appeared healthy with glowing skin, potentially indicating a healthy lifestyle alongside the medication, and mentioned the possibility of regular exercise to tighten her physique.\Bynes's weight loss journey comes as she prepares for the release of her new music single, 'Girlfriend,' which is set to launch on Apple Music and Spotify. The track, a collaboration with rapper Fenix Flexin, blends melodic rap with EDM-inspired production. The Create Music Group label, with whom Bynes has signed, described the song as having a catchy, high-replay quality, designed for wide playlist appeal. Bynes herself has mentioned her inspiration came from EDM and rap. This marks her return to the music scene after a hiatus from the entertainment industry, focusing on her personal well-being and creative endeavors in recent years. She has been involved in art projects and even joined OnlyFans to connect with her fans, assuring no explicit content. Bynes's return to music after over a decade away, and her focus on her health, marks a new chapter in her life, signifying a blend of personal reinvention and artistic resurgence.\Her weight loss and upcoming music release have generated considerable interest. Bynes had previously revealed her weight loss journey using Ozempic, sharing a photo in December 2025, detailing her progress. The public has seen her throughout her life, and are hopeful about her journey. Bynes quit show business over a decade ago due to several personal problems and took time to improve herself. Prior to her withdrawal from the spotlight, Bynes was a major star from the mid-1990s to the late 2000s, known for her roles on Nickelodeon. She has been on a journey of recovery and self-improvement, which has included ending a conservatorship in 2022. This renewed focus on her health and career points towards a more positive and empowering phase for the actress. The focus on her health and music comeback demonstrates her commitment to reclaiming her narrative and pursuing her passions, with fans eagerly anticipating the next phase of her career and personal journey





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