Amanda Byram addresses the controversy surrounding Russell Brand's endorsement in her book 'The Switch' and announces efforts to remove the quote following his conviction.

Irish presenter Amanda Byram has publicly addressed the presence of an endorsement from Russell Brand in her 2020 book The Switch. The fifty-three-year-old wellness author confirmed she is actively working with her publisher to remove the quote from online platforms and all future print editions. This decision follows Brand's recent conviction and subsequent sentencing for multiple counts of sexual violence.

Amanda Byram Addresses Book Endorsement Controversy

Byram shared a video message on Instagram on Thursday to explain her stance and the actions she is taking regarding the controversial text. She stated that the association has been weighing heavily on her mind during the past few weeks since the jury delivered its guilty verdict. The personal trainer emphasized that her goal is to ensure her current values are not misinterpreted by the inclusion of an old quote.

Also read Kirsty Gallacher Family Tensions Rise After Russell Brand Sentencing

She clarified that the endorsement was obtained years ago when Brand was considered a significant figure in mental health advocacy. Byram recalled interviewing him at the Happy Place festival and asking if he had read her work, to which he agreed and provided a public quote. She noted that she cannot undo the text in copies already printed, but she is determined to prevent the endorsement from appearing in any new distributions of the book.

Byram Condemns Sexual Violence And Supports Survivors

In her message, Byram explicitly stated that she stands wholeheartedly with survivors of sexual assault and abuse. She condemned such violence in any form and asserted that the endorsement does not reflect her personal views or offer any support for Brand. The author described her book as a tool designed to help readers connect, find their worth, and empower themselves to speak their truth.

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Byram also shared that she has experienced situations in her industry where professional boundaries were crossed, leaving her feeling vulnerable and afraid. She expressed enormous respect for the women who came forward to testify against Brand, praising their courage. She explained that she did not want silence to be mistaken for agreement with the actions of a convicted criminal.

Russell Brand Sentenced To Ten Years And Six Months

Russell Brand, aged fifty-one, was found guilty by a jury at Southwark Crown Court of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault. He was subsequently sentenced to ten years and six months in prison. The conviction has sparked significant public discussion and led to the immediate review of any professional associations he previously held with other public figures and authors.

Following the verdict, Brand was transferred from HMP Wandsworth, known for its strict conditions, to HMP Littlehey in Cambridgeshire. Prison sources described the move as a lucky break, noting that Littlehey is regarded as one of the best facilities in the country. It offers inmates activities such as yoga, gardening, and soccer, contrasting sharply with the environment of his previous location.

Laura Gallacher Defends Husband Amid Prison Rules Investigation

Meanwhile, Brand's wife Laura Gallacher has remained vocal in her support, describing herself as a woman defending her family. She posted a video expressing pride in her role as a wife and mother, despite the media scrutiny. Gallacher admitted to feeling desolation and loneliness since the conviction but vowed to continue standing by her husband.

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However, she also agreed to honor the rules of the prison after reading a statement from Brand protesting his innocence. Justice Secretary Alex Norris labeled the broadcast of the statement as completely unacceptable. The Ministry of Justice announced it would investigate whether any prison rules were breached by allowing the message to be read out publicly.