An inquest reveals 13-minute fire brigade delay contributed to Amanda Edwards death. Drunk driver Andrew Dean caused crash on April 13 in Frodsham, Cheshire.

An inquest has concluded that nursery worker Amanda Edwards died after being burned alive in her vehicle due to a critical delay in emergency response. The fatal collision occurred in Frodsham, Cheshire, on the morning of April 13 when Amanda Edwards was commuting to her workplace. Andrew Dean, aged 59, crashed his vehicle into the front of her Vauxhall Corsa while speeding and driving on the wrong side of the road.

Emergency Response Failures Caused Fatal Delay

The coroner found that North West Ambulance Service call handler Jennifer Campbell failed to notify the fire brigade for thirteen minutes after the initial call. This error meant that firefighters arrived at 8:46am instead of the potential 8:34am arrival time. By the time the fire service reached the scene, the blaze had already claimed the life of Amanda Edwards, who was trapped in her burning car. The delay prevented crews from controlling the fire or attempting a rescue before the vehicle was engulfed.

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Drunk Driving and Speeding Exacerbated Tragedy

Andrew Dean was found to have a blood alcohol level of 124mg per d/l, significantly exceeding the legal limit of 80mg per d/l. A forensic collision investigator determined that Dean may have been traveling above 70mph in a 50mph zone at the time of impact. Dean told his wife Sarah that he had only had a couple of glasses of wine over the weekend, but toxicologists stated the high alcohol level suggested heavier consumption later in the day.

Witnesses Made Desperate Rescue Attempts

Paramedic Tammy Scarrat described the scene as frantic, with bystanders screaming for help while trying to rescue the drivers. Witness Ben Statham alerted emergency services and used a fire extinguisher to fight the flames from Dean's Mini Cooper. Another highway maintenance worker assisted, exhausting four or five fire extinguishers before the fire reignited. Despite their efforts, the Mini Cooper exploded, and the fire spread to Amanda Edwards's car, trapping her inside.

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Call Handler Prioritized Triage Over Fire Alert

Jennifer Campbell admitted she was immediately told of a fire under the vehicles but chose to prioritize phone triage of the patients. The coroner attributed this decision to inexperience, lack of confidence, and a mistaken focus on triage rather than immediate action. A Category One response could have been declared within a minute, with the outbound desk alerted by 8:18am. The coroner concluded that this thirteen-minute delay was a fatal factor in the sequence of events leading to the death.

Official Ruling on Cause of Death and Liability

The coroner formally ruled that Amanda Edwards died from the fire combined with the effects of injuries sustained in the collision. Had the fire brigade been alerted promptly, crews might have brought the blaze under control and rescued her. The investigation highlighted how procedural errors by emergency call handlers can have dire consequences, even when other emergency services arrive quickly. This case underscores the critical importance of accurate categorization and immediate multi-agency coordination in road traffic accidents involving fires.