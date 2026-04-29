Amanda Holden and Alan Carr Enjoy Night Out Amid His £3.25 Million Castle Renovation Plans

Amanda Holden, 55, and Alan Carr, 49, were seen laughing together after leaving The Ivy in London. The sighting comes as Carr prepares to renovate his newly purchased Scottish castle, Ayton Castle, for a Disney+ series titled Castle Man. The property features 17 bedrooms and a baronial title dating back to 1324.

Amanda Holden and her close friend Alan Carr were seen in high spirits as they exited The Ivy restaurant in London on Tuesday evening. The 55-year-old television presenter turned heads in a striking black leather knee-length dress featuring a scooped neckline that accentuated her fit physique.

She complemented the outfit with a pair of heels that added extra height to her frame and carried a sleek black clutch bag. Her blonde hair cascaded loosely over her shoulders, completing the polished look. Alan Carr, aged 49, made a bold fashion statement in a vivid red blazer and matching trousers, paired with a playful black and red polka dot shirt and brown leather shoes.

The duo were photographed laughing together, their arms wrapped around each other as they departed the upscale venue, clearly enjoying their evening out. The sighting comes amid an exciting period for Alan Carr, who has been making headlines for his ambitious real estate venture. Earlier in April, reports indicated that the comedian was just days away from receiving the keys to Ayton Castle, a sprawling £3.25 million Scottish estate that he plans to renovate for a new television series.

New images of the property have surfaced, revealing its grand scale. The castle boasts 17 bedrooms, nine bathrooms, a five-storey tower, a private chapel, and 106 acres of gardens. Carr, who experienced a career resurgence after winning the first series of Celebrity Traitors, was inspired by Ardross Castle, the filming location of the show. He has since purchased his own baronial-style home with the vision of transforming it into a luxury hotel and spa.

In February, Alan Carr disclosed to The Sun that he had signed a lucrative seven-figure deal with Disney+ to produce a documentary series documenting the renovation of Ayton Castle. The show, tentatively titled Castle Man, is expected to follow a format similar to his previous collaboration with Amanda Holden. It is being produced by Expectation, the same company behind the hit series Clarkson s Farm.

Speaking about his purchase, Carr humorously remarked that while some men might buy a sports car or grow a ponytail during a midlife crisis, he chose to buy a castle. He recalled dreaming big since his childhood in Northampton and being captivated by the history and romance of stately homes. As he approaches his 50th birthday, he expressed a desire for a turret to call his own, adding a playful reference to crossing a drawbridge.

Just last month, Carr confirmed that he now holds the rights to the Barony of Ayton title, which dates back to 1324, and announced plans to design his own tartan. On the Staying Relevant podcast, he told hosts Pete Wicks and Sam Thompson that he is fully embracing his turret era and intends to live life on his own terms.

The renovation project and his new baronial status have generated considerable public interest, with fans eagerly awaiting updates on the castle s transformation. As Carr prepares to embark on this ambitious venture, his friendship with Amanda Holden remains a constant source of support and shared joy, as evidenced by their cheerful night out in London





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