Amanda Holden and Daughter Lexi Hughes Shine at Chelsea Flower Show

Amanda Holden and her daughter Lexi Hughes enjoyed a stylish outing at the Chelsea Flower Show, showcasing their fashion sense and shared passion for the industry.

Amanda Holden and her lookalike daughter Lexi Hughes enjoyed a girls' day out at the Chelsea Flower Show on Wednesday. The TV and radio presenter, 55, looked chic in a beige trench coat style dress, accessorizing with a quilted gold bag, jewellery, and trendy shades.

By her side, influencer Lexi, 20, rocked a pretty pink and white shirt from Alice And Olivia with stylish frill detailing, white wide leg trousers, and pointed heels. Lexi's career has been taking off in recent years, balancing her modeling with university studies. She explained last year that she is focused on her studies and enjoys simple things, surrounding herself with friends and family.

Lexi has often been described as Britain's Got Talent star Amanda's mini-me, and the pair have been seen sizzling in almost identical bikinis on holiday recently. Amanda has been dubbed the 'cool mum' and is popular with her daughter's friends group. Lexi added that her mum is supportive, kind, smart, and fun, and she is very lucky to have her.

Last year, Amanda beamed with pride as she told her fans about Lexi landing her first university choice after impressive A-level results. Lexi made her runway debut in September 2024, walking for Fran Hung at London Fashion Week. Lexi plans to continue exploring modeling and fashion, and is excited to continue working on beauty projects after a Superdrug campaign last year. Lexi's younger sister, Hollie, has no plans to work in showbiz and has snubbed fame, according to Amanda.





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Amanda Holden Lexi Hughes Chelsea Flower Show Fashion Modeling Daughter Influencer University Beauty Superdrug London Fashion Week

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