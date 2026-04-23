Amanda Holden and Daughter Lexie Shine at 'The Devil Wears Prada 2' Afterparty

Amanda Holden and her daughter Lexie Hughes dazzled at the afterparty for 'The Devil Wears Prada 2' in London, showcasing stunning fashion choices and a close mother-daughter bond. The event also drew in stars Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, Meryl Streep, and Stanley Tucci.

Amanda Holden and her daughter Lexie Hughes were a vision of elegance as they attended the afterparty for 'The Devil Wears Prada 2 ' in London on Wednesday evening.

The mother-daughter duo turned heads upon exiting a black cab at the National Portrait Gallery, the venue for the exclusive A-list event. Amanda, 55, confidently showcased her stunning physique and radiant tan in a striking strapless black gown, a testament to her enduring style. Her daughter, Lexi, 20, complemented her mother’s sophisticated look with a daring red lace see-through evening dress, proving she’s a rising fashion star in her own right.

The pair shared a warm moment, holding hands and beaming for photographers against the backdrop of the iconic building, radiating a close and loving bond. The event, themed 'A Night With Runway,' followed the European premiere of the film in Leicester Square. Amanda and Lexi had earlier graced the red carpet, posing for pictures together as the sun illuminated the scene. Amanda also took solo shots, highlighting her figure near a prominent red heel prop from the movie.

Before the premiere, Amanda shared snapshots from a nearby hotel on Instagram, instantly garnering a wave of enthusiastic comments from her followers. Fans praised their beauty, with messages like 'You look stunning!

' and 'Absolutely beautiful! ' flooding her page. The afterparty also drew in the leading ladies of the film, Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt, who were seen sharing laughter with Meryl Streep and Stanley Tucci. Anne Hathaway captivated attention in a bold black and silver striped gown with a dramatic ruffled train, paired with black stilettos and silver accessories.

Emily Blunt opted for a sleek black sheer minidress and opaque tights, completing her look with towering heels. However, Meryl Streep stole the show with a dazzling purple sequin jacket, a departure from her character Miranda Priestly’s typically austere style, and a warm, genuine smile. The highly anticipated sequel to 'The Devil Wears Prada' promises a modern take on the cutthroat world of high fashion.

The plot reportedly sees Miranda Priestly, played by Meryl Streep, navigating the challenges of a declining print media landscape while contending with Emily Blunt’s character, now a powerful advertising executive. The film introduces new cast members including Justin Theroux, Kenneth Branagh, and Lucy Liu, adding fresh dynamics to the story. Filming took place in both New York and Milan, and early glimpses have already generated significant excitement among fans.

The original film, released years ago, became a cultural phenomenon, solidifying Miranda Priestly as an iconic character and inspiring a generation of fashion enthusiasts. Initial reactions to 'The Devil Wears Prada 2' have been overwhelmingly positive, with critics describing it as 'phenomenal,' suggesting a worthy successor to the beloved original. The event was a celebration of fashion, film, and the enduring legacy of a story that continues to resonate with audiences worldwide





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