Amanda Holden Calls for Sir Keir Starmer's Removal Over Social‑Media Ban Delays

Britain's Got Talent judge Amanda Holden urges the ousting of Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, accusing him of stalling the prime minister's plan to ban social‑media use for under‑16s, and announces she will delete her younger daughter's accounts in protest.

Amanda Holden , the well‑known judge from Britain's Got Talent, has taken to the airwaves to demand that Sir Keir Starmer be removed from his position as leader of the Labour Party because of what she describes as intolerable delays in delivering the prime minister's proposal to bar children under the age of 16 from accessing social‑media platforms.

Speaking on the Heart FM breakfast programme, Holden, a mother of two daughters - Lexi, 20, and Hollie, 14 - expressed her frustration with the speed of the legislative process and announced that she would personally delete all of her younger daughter's social‑media accounts as a form of protest.

'Raising the age limit is something I think everyone in this country supports,' she said, before adding that she suspects Starmer's hesitation is motivated by political self‑interest. 'If he's only dragging his feet for a leadership boost, then good luck to him, but we should still kick him out. ' Holden admitted she has no detailed knowledge of how the ban would be enacted, but emphasized that she is willing to take decisive personal action.

'I'm wiping everything on my daughter's phone. She has private accounts, but they're all going. She'll hate me, but I don't care,' she declared, describing herself as 'very ballsy' in the face of what she perceives as political obstruction. Her outburst comes at a time when the government is under mounting pressure to strengthen online safety for children.

The prime minister is reportedly considering a range of measures to restrict under‑16s from using popular social‑media services, following the closure of a nationwide consultation on online safety that ran throughout the previous month. London mayor Sadiq Khan has publicly backed proposals that would compel technology firms to demonstrate that their platforms are safe for younger users, warning that failure to do so could result in a ban on offering services to those under 16.

In parallel, ministers have been reviewing evidence from Australia, which introduced a country‑wide ban on social‑media access for under‑16s in December, to assess the potential impact and feasibility of a similar policy in the United Kingdom. Holden's willingness to confront the prime minister is not new. In 2023, during a live broadcast of Britain's Got Talent, she urged Sir Keir to expedite compensation for victims of the Post Office Horizon scandal.

After a moving performance by the choir Hear Our Voice - composed of individuals directly affected by the scandal - Holden told viewers, 'I never use this show as a political platform, but if Keir Starmer actually wants to do something and make a difference as prime minister, do it now!

' Her fellow judge Alesha Dixon praised the group for supporting one another, while Simon Cowell criticised the authorities involved in the scandal as 'disgusting' and called for swift justice. The current episode adds another chapter to Holden's pattern of using her public profile to press for rapid government action on issues she feels strongly about, this time targeting the perceived inertia surrounding online safety legislation for children





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