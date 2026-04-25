Amanda Holden Credits Alesha Dixon's Support After Stillbirth Tragedy

Britain's Got Talent judge Amanda Holden reveals how co-star Alesha Dixon helped her cope with the loss of her son, Theo, who was stillborn in 2011, and her ongoing efforts to raise awareness about baby loss.

Amanda Holden has publicly acknowledged the profound support she received from her Britain's Got Talent colleague, Alesha Dixon , following the heartbreaking stillbirth of her son, Theo, in 2011.

Holden, who also shares daughters Alexa, 20, and Hollie, 13, with her husband Chris Hughes, revealed that Dixon provided invaluable companionship during some of her most difficult moments. She emphasized the unique understanding a female friend can offer, particularly in situations where practical and emotional needs are paramount – a need for simple comforts like a chocolate bar, medication, or even just a quiet moment.

Holden previously opened up about her grief in a deeply moving conversation with Alan Carr on their BBC series, Amanda & Alan's Greek Job, where she reflected on the devastating loss. She described her acceptance of Theo’s passing, believing he was ‘chosen’ for a brief time to experience life and then returned to the universe, a perspective that brought her solace. She consistently identifies herself as a mother of three, including Theo, affirming his place within her family.

The presenter has consistently used her platform to raise awareness and support for other parents experiencing baby loss, sharing her own story to help others navigate similar tragedies. In the past, Holden has spoken candidly about the insensitive language she encountered after Theo’s stillbirth, describing feeling like a ‘game show contestant’ when a doctor told her she was ‘going home empty handed’.

She has actively collaborated with charities like Aching Arms, raising funds and advocating for more compassionate care and language surrounding baby loss. Her experiences have fueled a commitment to helping others avoid similar hurtful interactions and to promote a more sensitive and understanding approach to grief.

The enduring friendship with Alesha Dixon, forged through years of working together on Britain's Got Talent and strengthened by their shared experience as mothers, has been a crucial source of strength for Holden during and after this incredibly difficult time





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Amanda Holden Alesha Dixon Stillbirth Baby Loss Britain's Got Talent Grief Support Charity Aching Arms

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