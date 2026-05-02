Amanda Holden Debuts Chic Bob and Recreates Devil Wears Prada Scene at Britain's Got Talent

Amanda Holden stunned with a new hairstyle and playful recreation of a classic movie scene at the Britain's Got Talent semi-finals, alongside news from the BAFTA TV Awards.

Amanda Holden showcased a stunning transformation with a chic new bob hairstyle during the live semi-final of Britain's Got Talent on Saturday. The 55-year-old television personality captivated attention with her glamorous appearance, a significant departure from her previously long, flowing locks.

She confidently sported a vibrant red mini dress, designed to accentuate her legs, and completed the look with a striking gold belt and matching statement earrings. The dress featured a daringly low-cut neckline, adding to the overall sophisticated and bold aesthetic. Prior to the show, Holden playfully engaged her Instagram followers with a humorous video recreating a memorable scene from The Devil Wears Prada.

In the clip, she flawlessly mimed lines delivered by Meryl Streep's character, Miranda Priestly, with music mogul Simon Cowell taking on the role of her assistant, originally portrayed by Anne Hathaway. Holden's performance, filmed in the back of her car, involved a comical display of disdain as she surveyed Cowell's signature black attire, delivering the iconic line, 'Emily, that's all.

' This lighthearted moment provided a glimpse into the camaraderie between the judges. Earlier in the week, Holden had already turned heads at the BAFTA TV bash in London, where she donned a dramatic, sheer black evening gown while enjoying a celebratory night out with Alan Carr. The gown, featuring a halterneck design and intricate lace detailing, exuded high-fashion elegance.

The pair, nominated for Best Entertainment Performance for their show 'Amanda & Alan's Spanish Job,' were visibly enjoying themselves, posing for lively photographs as they savored champagne. The BAFTA Television Awards shortlist was notably dominated by the critically acclaimed series 'Adolescence,' securing an impressive eleven nominations, including recognition in categories such as Limited Drama and Leading Actor. Several talented actors, including Stephen Graham, Owen Cooper, Ashley Walters, Erin Doherty, and Christine Tremarco, are in contention for awards.

'Adolescence,' created by Stephen Graham and Jack Thorne, delves into the troubling story of Jamie Miller, a British teenager whose life takes a dark turn after becoming entangled with the dangerous ideologies of the manosphere. Graham will compete against esteemed actors Colin Firth, Matt Smith, and Taron Egerton for the Leading Actor award.

Ashley Walters and Owen Cooper will face off in the Supporting Actor category, while Erin Doherty will contend with Aimee Lou Wood, Christine Tremarco, Chyna McQueen, Emilia Jones, and Rose Ayling-Ellis for the Leading Actress award. Furthermore, Stephen Graham's performance in the Disney+ series 'A Thousand Blows,' created by Steven Knight, has also garnered recognition, with the series receiving seven nominations, contributing to Disney+'s impressive total of sixteen nominations.

The awards ceremony promises to be a celebration of exceptional talent and groundbreaking television





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Amanda Holden Britain's Got Talent BAFTA TV Awards Simon Cowell Alan Carr Hairstyle Fashion

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