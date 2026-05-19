Amanda Holden Issues Warning to Prince William After He's Scheduled to Appear Live on Heart Breakfast

Amanda Holden shared her excitement about Prince William's live appearance on Heart Breakfast, but issued a warning that the royal won't be allowed to swear during the show.

TV and radio star Amanda Holden issued a strict warning to Prince William after it was revealed the royal will appear live on Heart Breakfast during a special broadcast from the Isles of Scilly.

The presenter shared her excitement on air this morning, May 19, and announced that Heart Breakfast would be broadcasting from the Cornish islands for the first time later this week. She revealed that the show would be welcoming a royal guest, Prince William, live on the program on May 22. The Britain's Got Talent judge also issued a cheeky warning to the future king, saying 'no swearing'





new_magazine / 🏆 72. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Heart Breakfast Isles Of Scilly Amanda Holden Prince William Colin Kilner Will Paker NHS Previous Swine Influenza Coronavirus Disease

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Prince William to sell 20% of Duchy of Cornwall to focus on housing and climate crisesWilliam inherited the estate - a portfolio of land, property and investments valued at more than £1 billion – when his father became King

Read more »

Prince William set to put Duchy of Cornwall land on marketAbout 20% of the land is in line to be sold over the next decade.

Read more »

Prince William selling 20% of duchy property for housing and nature projectsThe Duchy of Cornwall is to sell part of its 128,000 acre estate and re-invest in more housing.

Read more »

Prince Harry vs Prince William: secret plot to heal riftCould the Waleses and Sussexes finally come back together?

Read more »