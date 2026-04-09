Amanda Holden Reacts to Ashley Roberts' Bathroom Confession on I'm A Celebrity All Stars

Amanda Holden shares her hilarious reaction to Ashley Roberts' toilet habits confession on I'm A Celebrity All Stars, sparking conversations about personal choices and motherhood.

Amanda Holden has shared her amusement at Ashley Roberts ' admission about their bathroom routines during Tuesday's I'm A Celebrity All Stars . The former Pussycat Dolls star, Ashley, is back on the show in South Africa, alongside a collection of other famous faces. During a recent episode, Ashley made a lighthearted confession about her and Heart FM colleague Amanda's toilet habits while they host their Breakfast Show.

Ashley revealed to campmates Scarlett Moffatt and David Haye that Amanda is incredibly quick in the bathroom. Ashley described how Amanda, even wearing her stiletto heels from the studio, would dash to the toilet during a song, returning before the next link. Amanda then re-shared the clip on her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, expressing how much the moment had made her laugh. She added a 'howling' reaction along with a poo emoji, showing her lighthearted response to Ashley's story. Ashley's original appearance on I'm A Celebrity was in 2012, where she finished as runner-up. In this new spin-off, recorded in South Africa, she and other returning campmates are competing to be crowned the latest I'm A Celebrity Legend. The lineup includes familiar faces such as David Haye, Scarlett Moffatt, Sinitta, Adam Thomas, Sir Mo Farah, Gemma Collins, Seann Walsh, Harry Redknapp, Jimmy Bullard, Beverley Callard, and Craig Charles. \This incident is not the only conversation that is currently drawing attention on the show. The program's viewers have also been appreciating Ashley for her candid thoughts on whether she wants to be a mother. In the most recent episode, the former Pussycat Doll was asked by Sinitta, 62, if she had any plans to have children in the future. Ashley responded by explaining why having a child wasn't a top priority for her right now. Her openness regarding her personal choices then sparked a conversation, and Scarlett Moffatt, 35, also shared her own experiences with trying to conceive her son Jude. Ashley shared her perspective that she is not prioritizing motherhood at this time. She revealed that she enjoys her life and is driven by other goals, such as travel, and does not have a strong desire to become a mother. Sinitta, who has two adopted children, also shared her thoughts, explaining that becoming a parent requires complete dedication. Scarlett agreed and added that many people become parents without truly wanting to, which isn't the best situation. She also said that being a mother has changed her life for the better and is something she always longed for, and she is happy for Ashley who, on the other hand, does not have children as her priority. Scarlett then shared her journey to conceiving her son, including the challenges she faced. She shared that she and her partner Scott tried for four years before turning to a fertility clinic. She also mentioned the common pressure to have more children after having one.\The public has also been commenting on this honest discussion of Ashley's life choices and its importance. Viewers have gone to social media platforms such as X to comment about the discussion, praising Ashley for her candidness. Many agreed that it is okay for some individuals to opt out of having children, and they shouldn't be judged. Some viewers also mentioned how some individuals cannot afford to have children and how societal pressure affects women. The openness on the show regarding these subjects shows the evolving discourse about personal decisions. The mix of humor and candid conversations, from bathroom habits to personal life choices, has drawn attention from the show's audience. Amanda Holden and Ashley Roberts' friendship, together with Scarlett's experience, make the program and the show's format interesting. These interactions are creating relatable conversations that reach many viewers. The reactions to Ashley and Amanda are indicative of how viewers are reacting to the program. The spin-off edition in South Africa has captured the attention of fans of the show through its famous personalities and candid dialogue. This spin-off combines amusing and honest moments that contribute to I'm A Celebrity's success





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