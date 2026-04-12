Amanda Holden's Palm Beach Inspired Garden and Britain's Got Talent Controversy

Amanda Holden shares glimpses of her Palm Beach-inspired garden, while Britain's Got Talent viewers express outrage over an act's advancement due to perceived favoritism.

Amanda Holden 's recent Palm Beach -inspired garden at her £7M Surrey mansion is the talk of the town, offering a luxurious escape reminiscent of the Florida sunshine. The television personality, always one for sharing glimpses into her lavish lifestyle, recently posted a throwback clip showcasing the stunning outdoor area.

The garden, a true testament to her design inspiration, features dozens of towering palm trees, a sprawling swimming pool, and a relaxing hot tub, all designed to transport visitors to the glamorous ambiance of Palm Beach and Los Angeles. Amanda expressed her fondness for the area saying that her entire garden was inspired by these locations. The clip shows Amanda herself, looking radiant in a leggy mini dress, as she tours the expansive grounds. The space is a perfect blend of elegance and functionality, with a fully equipped outdoor kitchen and seating arrangements for up to ten people, ensuring ample space for entertaining. The pool area, designed to evoke the feeling of a swanky Palm Beach hotel, is lined with chic yellow and white sun loungers, perfectly positioned to soak up the sun. The pool itself is filled with playful inflatables, adding a touch of fun to the luxurious setting. The landscape is further enhanced by pops of colour, including vibrant flowers, colorful umbrellas and a perfectly manicured lawn, creating a visually stunning environment. This recent post is just another example of Holden's penchant for creating and sharing spaces that reflect her refined taste and affinity for the finer things in life. She is also currently enjoying a luxury holiday where she has shared many photos of herself. \This isn't the only news surrounding Amanda Holden. The actress and TV personality has been sharing snapshots from her vacation in the United States, displaying her incredible figure in a series of beachside posts. In one of the snaps, she is seen in a skimpy coral bikini from Melissa Odabash, perfectly capturing her tan in the sun. She also recently posted a picture in a fun mint green bikini while enjoying the beach with her family. Amanda captioned her post 'I didn’t come to blend in… even the umbrella got the memo.' The photos are a testament to her adventurous style and a window into her private life. Amanda and her record producer husband Chris Hughes are parents to daughters Lexi, 20, and 14-year-old Hollie. The holiday snaps provide a contrast to the discussions arising from the latest episodes of Britain's Got Talent, where she is a judge. \Meanwhile, Britain's Got Talent viewers have been vocal about the recent auditions, expressing dissatisfaction with a particular act progressing to the next round. The controversial performance involved MC Tazo, whose real name is Kevin Hogg. The act, according to many viewers, was deemed 'cringe and awful,' and the decision to move him forward was met with criticism. The controversy stemmed from MC Tazo's prior acquaintance with presenters Ant and Dec, who openly acknowledged their admiration for the performer backstage, hinting at a favorable outcome. During the audition in Blackpool's Winter Gardens, MC Tazo performed a rap, but received red buzzers from judges Amanda and Alesha. KSI was enthusiastic and Simon also gave MC Tazo a 'yes' vote. Despite only having two yes votes, Ant and Dec intervened, requesting that the judges change the rules, which Simon eventually agreed to. As a result of this intervention, MC Tazo was advanced to the next stage, sparking accusations of favoritism and rigging. The decision has ignited a firestorm of comments on social media platforms like X, with viewers expressing their discontent and claiming that the act was only successful due to the presenters' involvement. Some viewers were unhappy and wrote on X: 'BGT picking and choosing who to push because MC TAZO was awful and he’s a cringe; 'This is what you call rigging to the max; Thanks to Ant and Dec MC Tazo is through.' 'Ok, so acts now get through because they’re mates with the presenters…?' The incident has renewed discussions about the show's integrity and the influence of the presenters on the judges' decisions.





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