Amanda Holden's Studio 70 Bar Cart from QVC: A Stylish and Affordable Homeware Hit

Amanda Holden's BundleBerry collection at QVC features the highly praised Studio 70 Bar Cart, available in peachy pink or sage green for £64.92. Shoppers are impressed by its vintage-inspired design, practical lockable wheels, and exceptional value, making it a versatile statement piece for both indoor and outdoor entertaining.

Amanda Holden , the well-known radio and television presenter, has extended her influence beyond entertainment into the world of homeware with her popular BundleBerry collection, available exclusively at QVC .

While she is often admired for her fashion sense and beauty choices, it is her keen eye for stylish and practical home accessories that has captured the attention of shoppers. Among the standout items from her edit is the Studio 70 Bar Cart, a piece that has generated considerable buzz for its elegant design, affordability, and versatility.

This bar cart is not just a functional item for serving drinks; it has become a decorative statement, praised by customers for its quality and charming aesthetic. The Studio 70 Bar Cart is offered in two soft pastel shades: a gentle peachy pink and a calming sage green. Priced at £64.92, it is remarkably affordable compared to similar products on the market, leading many QVC reviewers to comment on the exceptional value.

One customer noted that the price seemed "ridiculous" and more akin to a clearance sale than a brand-new launch, given the high-quality construction and stylish appearance. The cart features intricate scalloped wire detailing and a sleek metal frame, which blend vintage-inspired charm with modern, clean lines. It is designed for both indoor and outdoor use, making it perfect for summer entertaining on a patio or for storing glassware indoors in a chic manner.

QVC does advise that the cart should be stored inside during inclement weather to preserve its finish, but when the sun is out, it serves as a pretty and practical accent piece. Functionality meets fashion with this bar cart's thoughtful design. It includes two spacious shelves, a convenient push handle, and four caster wheels that lock securely, ensuring that drinks and glassware remain safe and stable whether the cart is being moved or stationary.

The lockable wheels are a particularly praised feature, adding an element of safety and stability. Priced under £65, the Studio 70 Bar Cart is one of the more budget-friendly options available, yet it boasts a unique look that stands out from mass-produced models. Its pastel colors and decorative wirework give it a distinctive personality that shoppers find hard to replicate elsewhere. Customer reviews on QVC are overwhelmingly positive for the Studio 70 Bar Cart.

One buyer shared, "I bought the bar for outside, it was easy to put together and it looks lovely.

" However, the brand notes that assembly requires two people, which could be a minor inconvenience for solo assemblers. Another enthusiastic customer wrote, "Absolutely over the moon with these bar carts its like they were made for my house! Had in both colours and they are SO substantial and well made. The assembly was so simple I did it in my own in 10 minutes for each cart.

They are a beautiful addition to my home, I absolutely love them! Thank you QVC & Manda.

" Such testimonials highlight the cart's ease of assembly (for two people), sturdy build, and aesthetic appeal that complements various home decors. For those considering alternative bar carts, the market offers other options at different price points. A gold-finished bar cart from Next, priced at £90, is described as "stunning" and "very modern," featuring mirrored shelves and wheels for easy mobility.

For a silver alternative, Dunelm's Verna Drinks Trolley costs £199 and includes additional metal frames for hanging glassware, providing extra storage but at a significantly higher cost. These comparisons underscore the Studio 70 Bar Cart's competitive edge in terms of price and unique design. Beyond the bar cart, Amanda Holden's BundleBerry collection on QVC includes other home pieces that have received praise. One such item is the Indoor Outdoor Love Seat Set, priced at £99.

This set, which includes a palm-printed chair and footstool, has been called "one of my best buys" by a satisfied shopper, with another noting the "super price" for two comfortable pieces. Also popular is the striped Indoor Outdoor Rug, currently on sale for £23.54, down from its original £45. Measuring 80 x 150cm, customers have labelled it "great quality" and "well worth it.

" These items reflect Holden's focus on combining style, comfort, and value, making her homeware line a go-to for affordable yet fashionable home updates. In summary, the Studio 70 Bar Cart from Amanda Holden's BundleBerry range exemplifies how a celebrity endorsement can translate into tangible, beloved products. Its winning combination of aesthetic appeal, practical features, and an accessible price point has resonated with a broad audience.

The positive customer feedback, coupled with the broader context of a well-received homeware collection, solidifies this bar cart as a standout purchase for those seeking to add a touch of effortless elegance to their living spaces, indoors or out





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Amanda Holden Bundleberry QVC Bar Cart Drinks Trolley Homeware Studio 70 Pastel Affordable Customer Reviews Indoor Outdoor Pastel Pink Sage Green Scalloped Detailing Lockable Wheels

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