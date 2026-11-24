Amanda Holden explains why daughter Lexi will thrive in the fashion industry, citing her pragmatic nature and lack of 'snowflake' mentality despite the cut-throat modeling world.

Amanda Holden has confidently predicted her eldest daughter Lexi will succeed in the fashion industry, attributing her success to a pragmatic and cynical personality that stands in stark contrast to typical trends among her peers. The television star revealed that Lexi, who is twenty years old, possesses a robust mindset that shields her from the pressures of the cut-throat modeling world, where she has already made significant strides since signing with Storm Management at age sixteen.

Amanda Highlights Lexi's Pragmatic Mindset

Speaking to new! magazine, Amanda Holden emphasized that her daughter is not a snowflake like other girls her age, a comment that highlights the toughness required to navigate the competitive landscape of high fashion. Amanda noted that Lexi shares similar traits with her husband Chris Hughes, describing the young model as having a sarcastic, cynical head on her shoulders that stems from a banter-filled family environment. This resilience is viewed as a key factor in her ability to handle the demands of a career that often leaves younger models vulnerable to criticism and burnout.

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Storm Management Contract And Fashion Week Debut

Lexi Holden signed a professional contract with the prestigious modeling agency Storm Management when she was just sixteen years old, marking the beginning of a rapid ascent in the industry. Her professional journey gained significant momentum when she walked during London Fashion Week, a milestone she achieved recently with a runway debut in September twenty twenty-four for designer Fran Hung. This exposure has positioned her as a rising talent, allowing her to balance her academic pursuits with high-profile modeling assignments across the United Kingdom.

University Studies And Future Career Plans

Despite her growing fame in the fashion sector, Amanda Holden admitted she is unsure if Lexi will pursue modeling as a lifelong career, noting that the young woman is majoring in English at university. Amanda believes Lexi may ultimately pivot toward journalism, a path that aligns with her academic focus and allows her to explore creative fields from a different angle. This potential shift highlights a balanced approach to her future, where she prioritizes education alongside her current professional engagements in modeling and beauty campaigns.

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Recent Photographic Shoots And Superdrug Campaign

Lexi continues to expand her portfolio with bold photographic shoots, including a recent summer session where she posed for a campaign that involved leopard print bikini bottoms and strategic coverings. The shoot took place at Juice Master Retreats in Portugal, a health and fitness destination that Amanda Holden has visited in the past, adding a layer of family connection to the location choice. Additionally, Lexi has successfully launched into the beauty sector with a Superdrug campaign last year, expressing excitement about exploring new opportunities in this area and sharing her passions with young people.

Family Dynamics And Sister Hollie Hughes

The Holden family dynamic extends beyond Lexi, with Amanda also discussing the contrasting career aspirations of her younger daughter, Hollie Hughes, who is fourteen years old. Amanda revealed to The Sun that Hollie has actively snubbed fame and has no plans to work in showbiz, humorously noting that her daughter crossed the road to avoid contact with her at school. This distinction between the sisters highlights the different paths they are choosing, with Lexi embracing public visibility while Hollie opts for a private life far removed from the spotlight.