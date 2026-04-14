Amanda Holden Shares Miami Getaway Snaps: Luxury Holiday, Family Time, and Fashion

Britain's Got Talent judge Amanda Holden gives fans a glimpse into her luxurious Miami vacation with her family, including a stay at The Breakers Hotel, stylish outfits, and quality family time.

Amanda Holden has offered a glimpse into her luxurious Miami getaway with her husband Chris Hughes and their two daughters. The Britain's Got Talent judge, known for her vibrant personality and style, shared details of their stay, which included a visit to The Breakers Hotel in Palm Beach. This opulent hotel, with rooms starting at over $1,000 per night, likely offered a complimentary stay, considering Amanda's social media mentions. The family's holiday was filled with moments of relaxation and fun, captured through a series of stunning photographs.

In one image, Amanda is seen embracing her husband Chris, looking effortlessly elegant in a paisley print dress with a scarf tie, her blonde hair styled chicly, and a natural, radiant makeup look. Chris, sporting a sun-kissed tan, complemented her style in a pale pink linen shirt, their affectionate gesture reflecting the warmth of their relationship. The getaway also included quality time with their daughters, Lexi and Hollie. Amanda posed with her youngest daughter Hollie, who was dressed in a vibrant yellow dress, on a bench at the resort, highlighting the beautiful surroundings. She also shared a selfie with Lexi, capturing a moment of shared joy as they sipped on glasses of bubbly together.

The trip seems to have rekindled her appreciation for Palm Beach, inspiring her to share a throwback clip of her stunning £7M Surrey mansion's garden, which mirrors the sun-drenched atmosphere of Florida. The garden, a true oasis, features dozens of palm trees, a large swimming pool, and a hot tub. In the clip, Amanda, wearing a leggy mini dress, toured the outdoor space, showcasing the kitchen and seating for ten people. Chic yellow and white sun loungers surrounded the pool, complete with colorful inflatables, exotic flowers, striking umbrellas, and perfectly manicured lawns, all contributing to the Palm Beach-inspired design.

Continuing to share her holiday experiences, Amanda also showcased her incredible figure, relaxing by the pool in a skimpy coral bikini from Melissa Odabash. These photos reflect the fun and relaxation of the trip, with Amanda's caption, 'I didn’t come to blend in… even the umbrella got the memo,' capturing her playful spirit. The holiday follows a previous beach trip where she sported a mint green bikini, demonstrating her penchant for stylish vacation attire. Amanda and her record producer husband, Chris Hughes, share the joys of parenthood with their daughters, Lexi, 20, and 14-year-old Hollie.

The holiday snaps paint a picture of a close-knit family enjoying a well-deserved break, filled with sun, style, and cherished moments together. The family's vacation provides a peek into their luxurious lifestyle, filled with travel, beautiful locations and stylish outfits. Amanda's social media shares also demonstrate her role as a style influencer and celebrity, who continuously provides fashion inspiration to her followers.

Amanda’s vacation showcases her appreciation for opulent travel experiences, stylish fashion, and family bonding. The images shared from the trip provide a vibrant look into her life and offer her fans a glimpse of her family's dynamic and the luxury that surrounds them. Her enthusiasm for Palm Beach, as illustrated by both the vacation and her home's garden design, emphasizes her affinity for the sunny climate and elegant aesthetics. From the elegant outfits she wears to the luxurious accommodations she enjoys, Amanda's vacation reveals her glamorous lifestyle.

The photographs, shared with her followers, not only offer inspiration but further solidifies her position as a well-known celebrity and influencer, continually engaging her audience with her day to day life and style. The ongoing series of holiday photos will serve to enhance her presence on social media and connect her to her followers. The constant flow of images keeps the celebrity in the news, providing interest and maintaining public recognition. This reinforces her profile as a style icon and public figure.





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